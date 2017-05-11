 
Complete process for Un-install and reinstall mcafee Antivirus

Mcafee antivirus is basically the security package i.e the collection of various antivirus software that are responsible to protect the system from any of the viruses, spyware or other malware.
 
ANGELS CAMP, Calif. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Removing this software from your system in case you feel that you wish to opt for some other antivirus package involves some simple and following steps like :-

• first of all open the control panel of your device by going to the start menu
• then you need to right click on the windows icon that is present on the lower left corner of the your desktop
• after that you have to go for selecting the programs and features and then
• you have to simply click on the uninstall a program link
• here it is to be noted that in case you are using windows XP then you need to open add or remove programs
• now after that you just need to highlight the mcafee security centre and then click on the uninstall option
• after that you just need to close the window and then restart the computer
• followed by clicking on the start and then searching for the services.mic
• and then run and right click on each mcafee entry followed by selecting properties
• after that just click on the general tab followed by clicking on the start up menu and selecting the disabled
• at the end just reboot the system
• in case you wish to reinstall it then
• you need to first of all download the file followed by installing it by following the onscreen instruction that includes tapping on next button.

In case of further queries feel free to contact the mcafee antivirus technical support for required help.

