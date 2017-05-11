 
Southern Dallas Makes History As It Breaks Ground For The First Women Veterans Enterprise Center

 
 
Women Veterans Enterprise Center
Women Veterans Enterprise Center
 
DALLAS - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Dallas is no stranger to making history, but this year's historical events are especially significant as the groundbreaking for the first Women Veterans' Enterprise Center is accompanied by the first Women Veterans Day celebration, being held at the Veterans Resource Center (VRC) in southern Dallas.

The Women Veterans' Enterprise Center is a pilot initiative for a national model based on its CEO Suite of Services: Co-working space, Enrichment activities and Opportunities for expansion and advancement. All Centers will engage a broad range of women Veteran business owners, designed to create a measurable socioeconomic impact while promoting entrepreneurship and economic development by focusing on increased revenue generation, employment opportunities, and community connections.

---------------------------------------

VR Small, the Center's Director says "This is just the first of many Women Veterans' Enterprise Centers projected for the DFW area and our nation, each with a commitment to helping women Veteran-owned businesses scale for success."

The Center's slogan, "Connecting you is what we do" rings true as the Center announces its satellite location opening in Irving at The Study. "We are very interested in working with other counties and cities that share our commitment to serving women Veteran business owners," said Small.

---------------------------------------

The official Groundbreaking Ceremony & Women Veterans Day 2017 Celebration (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/groundbreaking-ceremony-wome...) is scheduled for Monday, June 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the VRC located at 4900 Lancaster Road in southern Dallas.

This full day of activities, will kick-off at 8:00 a.m., with the official Groundbreaking Ceremony featuring an overview of the Center, testimonies from female Veteran business owners and statements of support from political, corporate and community leaders. The Center will host the Women Veteran and Small Business Luncheon highlighting their respective contributions to their industries and communities. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program will commence promptly at 12:00 p.m.

The day will end on a high note, with a Women Veterans Day Reception, featuring women Veteran and mainstream entertainers commemorating this first annual event in the State of Texas. Representative Neave and ten of her colleagues at the State Capitol sponsored HB 2698 (https://openstates.org/tx/bills/85/HB2698/), which has officially passed the House and is awaiting a Senate vote. The Bill acknowledges the June 12, 1948, "Women's Armed Services Integration Act," which enabled women to serve as permanent, regular members of the Armed Forces. This day provides a dedicated time to educate, validate and celebrate the contribution of women Veterans in the State of Texas.

---------------------------------------

You can be a part of this historic event, setting the stage for Women Veterans Day 2018, which will mark the 70th Anniversary of the "Women's Armed Services Integration Act." Rally the troops! We have come a long way, but the mission continues.

Women Veterans have served their country with honor and now it's time for us to serve them! Get connected by becoming a volunteer, partner or sponsor at this historic event. For more information contact the Center at womenveteransec@gmail.com.

Follow the Center on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/womenveteransec/), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/in/womenveteransec/), and Twitter (http://twitter.com/womenveteransec).

---------------------------------------

#WVDGetConnected #WomenVeteransDay #WomenVeteransEnterpriseCenter

VR Small, Director
Women Veterans' Enterprise Center
womenveteransec@gmail.com
