Southern Dallas Makes History As It Breaks Ground For The First Women Veterans Enterprise Center
The Women Veterans' Enterprise Center is a pilot initiative for a national model based on its CEO Suite of Services: Co-working space, Enrichment activities and Opportunities for expansion and advancement. All Centers will engage a broad range of women Veteran business owners, designed to create a measurable socioeconomic impact while promoting entrepreneurship and economic development by focusing on increased revenue generation, employment opportunities, and community connections.
VR Small, the Center's Director says "This is just the first of many Women Veterans' Enterprise Centers projected for the DFW area and our nation, each with a commitment to helping women Veteran-owned businesses scale for success."
The Center's slogan, "Connecting you is what we do" rings true as the Center announces its satellite location opening in Irving at The Study. "We are very interested in working with other counties and cities that share our commitment to serving women Veteran business owners," said Small.
This full day of activities, will kick-off at 8:00 a.m., with the official Groundbreaking Ceremony featuring an overview of the Center, testimonies from female Veteran business owners and statements of support from political, corporate and community leaders. The Center will host the Women Veteran and Small Business Luncheon highlighting their respective contributions to their industries and communities. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program will commence promptly at 12:00 p.m.
The day will end on a high note, with a Women Veterans Day Reception, featuring women Veteran and mainstream entertainers commemorating this first annual event in the State of Texas.
You can be a part of this historic event, setting the stage for Women Veterans Day 2018, which will mark the 70th Anniversary of the "Women's Armed Services Integration Act." Rally the troops! We have come a long way, but the mission continues.
Women Veterans have served their country with honor and now it's time for us to serve them! Get connected by becoming a volunteer, partner or sponsor at this historic event. For more information contact the Center at womenveteransec@
