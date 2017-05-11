News By Tag
Travel Salaries Rise To 12-Month High In April
C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – April 2017
• Average travel salaries and standard salaries both reach highest point in 12 months
• Salaries rise at fastest rate since November
• New vacancy and candidate numbers dip from March highs, but remain up from last April
Travel wages jump in April
After a mixed start to the year, salaries for new travel jobs rose to an average of £26,153 in April 2017, which was the highest total for 12 months, according to the latest C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index.
With a jump of 4.66 per cent, April also saw the biggest monthly rise in travel wages since last November. Similarly, salaries for standard jobs in the travel and tourism industry (those paying up to £40,000) increased by 4.92 per cent in April to £23,043, which was the highest average figure recorded in the past year.
Wages rose across the country during April, with London and the South of England seeing their highest monthly totals since last April, while salaries in the north of the UK reached their highest point so far this year.
Speaking about the month's figures, Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment (http://www.candm.co.uk/
"It was a particularly good month for those seeking travel jobs in London, who found that the average new role offered a very attractive salary of £28,040, while there was also positive news for those in the north of the UK, with wages rising to £22,104, which is the highest total of 2017 so far."
Vacancy and candidate numbers remain high
The number of new travel jobs and candidate registrations in April both dipped from their highs in March, but remain up compared to April 2016, with both measures now having risen year-on-year in each of the first four months of 2017.
"After the amazing figures in March, it comes as no surprise that we have seen a fall in both vacancies and candidates in April, but activity in 2017 continues to far outpace what we saw in the same months of 2016," added Ms Kolosinska.
"Every month this year has seen an increase in candidate registrations compared to the equivalent period in 2016, and this is particularly welcome as there continue to be fantastic opportunities available for quality applicants with the relevant travel experience."
All figures are drawn from the salaries of the month's new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.
C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.
