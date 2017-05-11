News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Collaborates With DIY Idea Center For A Special Coffee Giveaway
DIY Idea Center is giving away 1 Bonjour French Press along with 3 packs of Aroma Bravo's Honduras whole bean coffee.
"Coffee lovers will certainly be interested to join this contest. After all, the prize is not only a French press but also 3 packs of our very own gourmet coffee beans, which come all the way from Marcala, Honduras. The lucky winner will be able to indulge in the delightful flavors of Honduras coffee using his or her new Bonjour French Press," says a representative for Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea.
The coffee giveaway was officially launched on Monday, May 15 at DIYIdeaCenter.com. Having previously collaborated with DIY Idea Center, Aroma Bravo was pleased to hold the contest on the said website again.
"The team at DIY Idea Center are really awesome to work with. They managed everything for the giveaway we did last April, which was very helpful. We promoted the contest on our social media accounts while they handled the daily entries and picked the final winner for us. It's a productive collaboration that always brings in successful results, so we're definitely excited to work with them again," the representative remarked.
DIY Idea Center and Aroma Bravo's coffee giveaway is scheduled to run until May 28 at 11:59:59 PM, Eastern Time. The lucky winner will be drawn at the end of the contest and will receive the Bonjour French Press and Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee 3-Pack Set. A maximum of 5 entries can be submitted every day, so participants are encouraged to visit often to increase their chances of winning.
"The contest is open not just to gourmet coffee lovers but also to anyone who's still new to coffee. To win the French Press and the Honduras whole coffee beans is the perfect way to get acquainted with gourmet coffee because you can brew and enjoy it at home, all for free!" The representative added with a smile.
Interested participants can enter the coffee giveaway at https://www.diyideacenter.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers gourmet coffee beans from Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.
