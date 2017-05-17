Why Mantra is Important in Yoga Teacher Training Program

Why mantra is important in yoga teacher training

A mantra is an utterance, sound, syllable or group of words in Sanskrit. Some practitioners believe mantras to give spiritual and psychological powers. Some mantras may have meaning while others do not. The earliest mantras are thought to have been created in India about 3,000 years ago.The concept of a mantra, a phrase, verse or a passage that's repeated over and over exist in most major religions today. One can say that some mantras are like positive affirmations. Those who practice positive affirmations believe that words have power and believing something strongly can attract the desired thing or affect.So, why are mantras taught during yoga teacher training? Mantras have been a part of ancient yoga practices. Therefore, it's good to have at least a basic understanding of mantras if you are going to teach yoga. It also gives the opportunity to learn a bit of Sanskrit.In yoga teacher training, the objective is to get students as much exposure as possible into the traditions and practices of yoga. The mantras bring out another aspect of the spiritual practices of yoga. As a teacher you may get variety of students. Some may be into the more physical aspects while others may be seeking more. A good teacher should have a basic understanding of spiritual practices and physical practices. That's one of the main reasons that one should be aware of the mantras.Mantras are used in the beginning of a class and at the end. In practices like Ashtanga, the class is always started off with a mantra and ended with a mantra. Modern yoga styles do not use mantras but have some time allotted to set an intention. The good thing about yoga is that one can make the practice their own. Unlike religions, there are no rules and regulations to follow as a practitioner.Yoga teacher training should prepare the learner to be able to cater to a wide array of needs of the students. Hence it makes sense to learn some mantras and be prepared to answer questions students might have about yoga. In order to get a good grasp of it one must understand yogic philosophy, human anatomy and spiritual practices like the mantras.