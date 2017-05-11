Ramadan is Special at Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh

Contact

Hadir Selim

***@sheraton.com Hadir Selim

End

-- Spend a wonderful Ramadan at an oasis of peace and tranquility.Capture a true essence of Egyptian tradition and savor the spirit of Ramadan at Sheraton Sharm charming resort enjoying a memorable stay, variety of dinning options, extravagant Ramadan Iftar and Sohour buffet with a range of mouth-watering Egyptian delicacies and delights prepared by our highly-skilled chefs to let you enjoy a unique Ramadan ambiance.Savor stunning view of the Sea and delight your senses with family and friends enjoying the summer breeze at Layalina outdoor terrace overlooking the breathtaking scenery where guest can feel the mythical mood of the orient with flavored shisha, your favorite Ramadan refreshments along with takht music, live songs, tanoura and folkloric show.Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh is located at Al Pasha Coast, nestled on the east shore of the southernmost tip of the Sinai Peninsula, one of the world's most beautiful coral reefs and overlooking the famed dive and snorkeling sites. The resort is a short ride from Na'ama Bay, Sharm El Sheikh's bustling center, and just 10 minutes from Sharm El Sheikh international airport.