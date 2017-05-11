Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market is accounted for $51.2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $82.13 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure in the region is one of the key factors fueling the market growth. On the other hand, insufficient funding in emerging countries and high cost involved in the treatment of the disease are hindering the market. Biologics drug acts as initial line of treatment due to therapeutic capabilities in controlling and treatment of different autoimmune complications.North America is the largest market for autoimmune disease therapeutics due to increasing incidence of different forms of autoimmune disorders, and government initiatives in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market due to rising healthcare infrastructure and penetration of new technologies.Some of the key players in the market include Johnson & Johnson Inc, Bayer Schering Pharma AG, Elan Corporation Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Genentech Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc, Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biogen Idec Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Industries Limited, UCB S.A., Sanofi-Aventis SA, Novartis AG and Shire Plc.• Drug Stores• Hospitals• Independent Pharmacies• Clinics• Anti-Inflammatory Drugs• Biologics• Immunosuppressant's• Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs• Corticosteroids• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/autoimmune-disease-therapeutics-market