Don't Miss Out on This Last-Minute May Half Term Holiday Offer
The Valley resort, near Falmouth, has loads of activities available for families to take part in this May Half Term, from archery to exotic animal shows. It is perfect for the kids and allows you to relax while they have fun.
Many tourist attractions near our cottages are also hosting half-term activities, perfect for kids. Head to the National Maritime Museum for educational fun, enjoy the Fal River Festival, held throughout the week or take part in the Game On activities at the Eden Project.
What makes this better is we are giving you £200 off any week break between the 26th May to 3rd June. This discount is applied to our two-bedroom, 5-star cottages.
Prices are as follows:
Four nights from £780
Seven nights from £1,225.
The Valley also has other special offers throughout the year, such as offers for seniors and low occupancy offers. The cottages are also dog-friendly, so you don't need to leave your four-legged friend at home, but please note there is a small extra charge for bringing your dog.
To book, please call on 01872 8622194 and hurry before all the cottages are gone! This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers or on The Stables or Croft cottages. www.thevalleycornwall.co.uk/
Contact
The Valley
***@the-valley.co.uk
