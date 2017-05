Don't Miss Out on This Last-Minute May Half Term Holiday Offer

Contact

-- Summer is almost here, and the weather is warming up, yet Cornwall's beaches are still empty. Don't miss out on making the most of a less-touristy Cornwall this May half term when the kids are off school with a fantastic last-minute holiday. The Valley is offering £200 off any week break between 26May – 3June, book now to stay in one of The Valley's luxury child-friendly cottages, Cornwall.The Valley resort, near Falmouth, has loads of activities available for families to take part in this May Half Term, from archery to exotic animal shows. It is perfect for the kids and allows you to relax while they have fun.Many tourist attractions near our cottages are also hosting half-term activities, perfect for kids. Head to the National Maritime Museum for educational fun, enjoy the Fal River Festival, held throughout the week or take part in the Game On activities at the Eden Project.What makes this better is we are giving you £200 off any week break between the 26May to 3June. This discount is applied to our two-bedroom, 5-star cottages.Prices are as follows:Four nights from £780Seven nights from £1,225.The Valley also has other special offers throughout the year, such as offers for seniors and low occupancy offers. The cottages are also dog-friendly, so you don't need to leave your four-legged friend at home, but please note there is a small extra charge for bringing your dog.To book, please call onand hurry before all the cottages are gone! This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers or on The Stables or Croft cottages. www.thevalleycornwall.co.uk/ specialoffers/ seasonal