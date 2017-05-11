 
Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Trends and Forecast to 2024

databridgemarketresearch.com presents "Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market", the RCM solution manages the patient's bills from entering the hospital to reimbursement of claims.
 
 
PUNE, India - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The revenue cycle management market is segmented on the basis of product type, deployment, component, stage, end-user, and geography.

By Product Type:

·         Integrated RCM

·         Standalone RCM

By Stage:

·         Front Office

·         Mid Office

·         Back Office

By End-User:

·         Hospitals

·         General Physicians

·         Labs

By Deployment:

·         Web-based

·         On-premise

·         Cloud-based

By Component:

·         Software

·         Services

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-revenu...

Key Players of the Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market:

·         McKesson Corporation

·         Cerner Corporation

·         Quest Diagnostics

·         Athena Health, Inc.

·         Allscripts.

·         EClinicalWorks

·         CareCloud Corporation

·         The SSI Groups, Inc.

·         GE Healthcare

·         Epic Systems

·         Siemens Healthcare

·         Kareo, Inc.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Media Contact
Data Bridge Market Research
18883872818
sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Source:Data Bridge Market Research Private Limited
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
