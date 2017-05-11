News By Tag
Coronary and Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Demand and Trends Till 2021
SA-BRC is pleased to announce the initiation of research on "Global Coronary and Peripheral Vascular Stents Market".
Bare metal stents act as scaffold to keep the artery open and maintains normal blood flow. New tissue which grows during the healing process helps the stent in place. Drug eluting stents are advanced stents coated with drugs that are slowly released into the blood stream to prevent inflammation and restenosis in the blood vessel. Restenosis is recurrence of abnormal narrowing of an artery and remains largely unpredictable occurring on 10% to 40% of the patients. Hence drug eluting stents have proved to be a better alternative to maintaining proper blood flow. Cypher (sirolimus), Ravel (sirolimus), Sirius (sirolimus), Elutes (paclitaxel)
Peripheral artery stents are different from coronary stents in that they are more flexible. These stents are usually made of nitinol (nickel titanium alloy) which possesses characteristics of shape memory, and high elasticity. Vascuflex, Misago, Xpert, Everflex, Zilver are some of the key brands in peripheral vascular stents market.
According to the World Health organization (WHO), approximately 17 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases globally in 2012, which represents over 30% of all mortalities. Data also reviles that more than 75% of these mortalities occur in middle- and low-income countries. Russia, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Argentina are the top five countries with highest rate of mortalities due to heart diseases. Hence there is a higher demand of low-cost stents in these geographies. Prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases is higher in western countries including the U.S., Canada, and major European countries.
Abbott; B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, C. R. Bard, Inc. and Cook Medical, Medtronic, , Stentys SA, and Terumo Corporation are some of the major players in the global coronary and peripheral vascular stents market.
NOTE: This report is currently under research and will be made available to clients on request.
