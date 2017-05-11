 
10 Steps to Finding the Best, Most Affordable Colleges in America

 
 
WALNUT, Calif. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The current state of higher education in the US is troubling with over $1 trillion in student debt owed to the government. The graduation rates of students is also dwindling with many dropping out of their degree and never graduating, while the student debt still keeps piling on!

In such a crisis, it is helpful to find alternative ways by which a college degree can be completed totally free of cost, and very affordably at non-traditional colleges. To ensure college success, the first and most important criteria is the college cost. The more affordable the college degree, the greater are the chances that a student will successfully graduate college.

With the advent of so many free and valuable online study resources such as MIT Open Courseware, Khan Academy, Coursera and other such sources, providing a low-cost college education is certainly possible.

Also, being able to complete college totally debt-free is something only a few very fortunate students are able to do today. It does not have to be this way, this article shows you how students can go about this:

https://www.collegeonomics.com/posts/10-steps-to-finding-...

Padma Subramanian, COO, CollegeOnomics
***@collegeonomics.com
