News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ransomwares vying for the Top Slot - eScan
WannaCry wasn't the only Ransomware which wrecked havoc, Wallet and JAFF have too dominated, although the focus was on WannaCry.
However, for past week WannaCry wasn't the only Ransomware which wrecked havoc, Wallet and JAFF have too dominated, although the focus was on WannaCry.
Our R&D team, has released the breakdown of the various Ransomwares attacks in past week, added that in the coming few weeks, moreover there would be an increase in such attacks. However we could observe increased activity amongst the various variants and families of different Ransomwares, vying for the top-position.
From the available statistics it is apparent that Wallet/Jaff Ransomware commanded 41% of the total Ransomware incidents, while WannaCry was at 11%. There are other families of Ransomware which have continued to maintain their onslaught however; these are intermittent attempts which just add up to the numbers. However, it is to be noted that Ransomware, be it any variant of any family, is the most destructive piece of malware to have ever been created
The future is bleak, due to the fact that the anonymity offered by Crypto-Currencies has been embraced by cyber-criminals and till such time the currency conversion is handled by private / non-government organizations, Crypto-Currencies would gain prominence amongst the criminals and Ransomware would continue to rule the roost.
There is stiff competition amongst the various families Ransomwares, as to who is the best and better of all and as we can observe, the fight for the Top Place has already begun. Would it be too early for us to state that Locky Ransomware is steadily loosing its market value in the Underground (Dark-Web) Market Places or shall we wait for the time to prove us correct once again?
The cyber-crime ecosystem thrives on:
1. Fame.
2. The depth of the attack.
3. Stability of the infection.
4. Reliability of the Malware.
5. The most important of all, the ability of the authors to provide FUD (Fully Undetectable)
Cyber Criminals are aware of these facts and in order to increase their revenue and grab their share of spoils are working hard to unleash a new wave of destruction.
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.
For more information visit - https://escanav.com/
Media Contact
Microworld Technologies Inc 39555Orchard HillPlace
Suite 600, Novi, MI 48375
12483745020
***@escanav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse