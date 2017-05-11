Point Blanc—A Murder Mystery You Can't Miss

Contact

-- Hiroshima. Nagasaki. These two words always ring a bell in every human's mind. Thanks to nuclear technology. Among humans, some find it fascinating;the others feel it is a destructive. But, if we were to tell you that there is a man who has a fascination for nuclear technology and also plans to destruct India with it.Sounds like a sci-fi thriller? You have not got it wrong, then. Debutant author Vinit Chowdhary brings to you a thrilling story of two cops who chase a series of killings and kidnappings, only to know that their nation's security is at stake. A man plans to destroy India with just one missile.As the plan to destruct India with a nuclear missile begins to take shape, some scientists die. Initially, the deaths appear to be natural. But, there is something fishy about these deaths. And, who better than a sincere police officer to smell the rot. Akash Malhotra begins to probe these deaths, and before he could go deeper into the case, he is removed from it. Worse, the journalist who tips Akash about the case is killed!Left alone to crack the case, Akash continues his journey to find the man behind the suspicious killings. Shock alert- Akash is killed.Now who will find the man behind the making of the nuclear missile? An officer of the national investigating agency (NIA), Shakti, makes entry. With fire in his belly, he embarks his journey into murky waters. In his journey, Shakti encounters several murders and kidnappings. A quick-paced page turner, the novel, as its name suggests, is Point Blanc.Shakti stumbles up on information that proves to be inconvenient truth. But, a determined Shakti wades his way through the murky waters and reaches the culprit behind the killings. With the country's security at stake, Shakti makes every killing count.Born in Kolkata and brought up in Hyderabad, Vinit hails from a humble background. He has been in the corporate sector for eight years now, and he likes to listen to music, watch Japanese Anime and browse the internet.