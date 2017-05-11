 
News By Tag
* Books
* Entertainment
* Publishing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


Debut American Author L.B. Lewis Announces Additional London Tour Dates

 
NEW YORK - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- American author L.B. Lewis will add two additional May dates to her London book tour promoting The Right Of Way, her debut novel.  Addressing themes of startup culture and women working in technology, Lewis brings a fresh perspective to the new adult fiction genre for millennials.

"Readers in the U.S. and U.K. can identify with working in a startup or someone trying to pay off their student loans, which are major themes in my work. " said author L.B. Lewis.

After a well-attended presentation on women and startups at Wayra UK on May 3, Lewis has added additional dates to her London book tour. These dates include May 24 when Lewis will present "Startups and Silicon Valley: A Woman's Story" at TechHub London and will feature passages from The Right Of Way and A Minor Detour. Then on May 30 at The TravelTech Lab London, Lewis will be sharing "Startup Stories from San Francisco" and reveal outtakes from her novels.  For futher details and to register for the London book tour events, visit http://www.lblewis.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@lblewis.com Email Verified
Tags:Books, Entertainment, Publishing
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L.B. Lewis PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share