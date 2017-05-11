Debut American Author L.B. Lewis Announces Additional London Tour Dates

NEW YORK
- May 17, 2017
-- American author L.B. Lewis will add two additional May dates to her London book tour promoting The Right Of Way
, her debut novel. Addressing themes of startup culture and women working in technology, Lewis brings a fresh perspective to the new adult fiction genre for millennials.
"Readers in the U.S. and U.K. can identify with working in a startup or someone trying to pay off their student loans, which are major themes in my work. " said author L.B. Lewis.
After a well-attended presentation on women and startups at Wayra UK on May 3, Lewis has added additional dates to her London book tour. These dates include May 24 when Lewis will present "Startups and Silicon Valley: A Woman's Story" at TechHub London and will feature passages from The Right Of Way
and A Minor Detour
. Then on May 30 at The TravelTech Lab London, Lewis will be sharing "Startup Stories from San Francisco" and reveal outtakes from her novels. For futher details and to register for the London book tour events, visit http://www.lblewis.com
.