Industry News





Global Robotic Parking Systems Market

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Robotic Parking Systems Market" This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, market share and growth rate.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- In this report, the global Robotic Parking Systems market is valued at USD million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of % between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Robotic Parking Systems in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Global Robotic Parking Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Boomerang Systems
Parkplus
Serva Transport Systems
Shenzhen Yeefung Automation Technology
MHE-Demag
Stanley Robotics
Applied & Integrated Manufacturing
Fata Automation
A.P.T. Parking Technologies
LoDige Industries
Smart City Robotics
Westfalia Parking Solutions
Unitronics
Worldwide Robotic Automated Parking
Shaanxi Long Xiang Parking Equipment Group
Hangzhou Hikrobot Technology

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Robotic Parking Systems Using Standalone AGVs
Robotic Parking Systems Using AGVs with Peripherals

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Robotic Parking Systems for each application, including
Commercial
Residential
Other

For More Information Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/technology-market-research-rep...
For More Related Report: https://www.bharatbook.com/market-research-report/technol...

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.

End
