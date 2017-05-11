Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Robotic Parking Systems Market" This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, market share and growth rate.

In this report, the global Robotic Parking Systems market is valued at USD million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of % between 2016 and 2022.Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Robotic Parking Systems in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), coveringNorth AmericaEuropeChinaJapanSoutheast AsiaIndiaGlobal Robotic Parking Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;the top players includingBoomerang SystemsParkplusServa Transport SystemsShenzhen Yeefung Automation TechnologyMHE-DemagStanley RoboticsApplied & Integrated ManufacturingFata AutomationA.P.T. Parking TechnologiesLoDige IndustriesSmart City RoboticsWestfalia Parking SolutionsUnitronicsWorldwide Robotic Automated ParkingShaanxi Long Xiang Parking Equipment GroupHangzhou Hikrobot TechnologyOn the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split intoRobotic Parking Systems Using Standalone AGVsRobotic Parking Systems Using AGVs with PeripheralsOn the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Robotic Parking Systems for each application, includingCommercialResidentialOther