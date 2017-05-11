Rudraksha Fusion Rap Rock Band in India

Rudraksha Band Kolkata, Fusion Band Mumbai, Rock Band India, Fusion Rap Rock Band Delhi.

--is a Fusion Rock, Bengali, Hindi and English Fusion Rap rock band formed in Kolkata, West Bengal, India in 1999. The group is considered one of the pioneering fusions Rock, Bengali, Hindi and English fusion Rap rock acts in Kolkata's Bengali, Hindi and English music scene.The band is currently composed of Tanmoy Acharjee (Drummer&composer), Daniel (Rapper, backing vocals & composer), Sujoy (Guitar, backing vocals), and Rehan (Keyboards).Marketed by Amitabha (PR).Their music is flavored by a blend of blues, rock and Rap fusion rock along with fresh talented vocalist.Like most other bands, Rudraksha Band performs in three languages like Bengali, Hindi and English. After 2014 it's considered as one of most popular band in Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi in all over India. Regularly performs in overseas.The goal of our courses (Vocal & Music classes) is more than professional mastery. Our students explore the creative aspects of design with a balance of technological and theoretical approaches, using the latest equipment and technology in our world class facilities. All our faculty are practicing professionals and highly competent in their field who either have their own labels, work in their own businesses or with leading vocalist as well as being experienced faculty who also teaches in reputed colleges and universities in and around Kolkata. You will be taught by faculty who are at the top of their profession enabling you to gain insider information and contacts within the Vocal music industry. Fees are kept to an affordable level and courses are planned in bite sized steps to assist you to progress from stage to stage so that you can go at your own pace and progress from beginners levels onwards according to your budget.