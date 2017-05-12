 
May 2017





Why hire a content writing service for your content marketing?

Need help with your content marketing? Hire content writers for the job and see the difference in your audience engagement.
 
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Struggling with your content? Not sure who to turn to or who can help? Perhaps you've narrowed your options down to a few different service providers, but how do you know which one should you choose?

Articulating your messages is important for accurately representing your brand and services, so you want to make sure you get it right. You want a content writing service that can considers your business goals and marketing strategy to produce clear, succinct copy. That's why content writers are the best people to help you when it comes to your content marketing. In this article, we break down exactly why you should consider a professional writer for the job.

1) They're trained to write copy that sells: As copywriters, the team at Avion Communications aims to "Engage, Inspire and Convert" in every job we do. We live and breathe this motto because we're committed to helping our clients see the results they deserve. That's why we put ourselves in your customers' shoes to inform our work, carefully considering what will resonate best with your audience. Some of these elements include:

- appropriate tone of voice

- key selling points

- information to exclude and exclude

- customer journeys

- customer pain points.

2) They tell stories: Many businesses struggle to make their content appealing because they don't know what their audience will actually find interesting. But anything can be easy to read if you tell it in a story. Copywriters are creative professionals who aim to weave your service or product into a relatable piece that helps your customer visualise its value. Sound hard? It can be if you're not trained. Good content writers are taught to think more empathetically (as well as strategically). They'll pick up on the right nuances and target them with their words.

3) They're language experts:

Spelling errors – mortifying! Grammatical mistakes – distressing! You might think we're overreacting, but part of the reason we feel a bit queasy when we pick up on mistakes in content is because we know just how bad it makes a company look. In this day and age, businesses simply can't afford to have embarrassing errors in their copy. It looks bad, sounds bad and it detracts from your credibility. That's why getting someone who is both passionate about and skilled with words is a must. We're pedantic about good writing and we definitely won't let you get away with poorly written content!

Content writers are becoming more and more important as professionals who can you take your content marketing above and beyond your expectations. That's because we're passionate about language and helping businesses voice themselves effectively. If you need help with your next campaign, give us a call. We'd love to help you create messages that take flight!

Source: http://www.avioncommunications.com.au/newsletters/hire-co...

