With a passion for Beauty and cosmetic, Ahmedabad startup is changing the way to see Indian cosmetic
The core idea behind the inception of Luckylips.in was creating a brand which will not only cater to a woman's personal and beauty needs but also empower women by propagating them towards a self-sufficient personal habit. Luckylips.in was a brain child of Ms. Bindi Patel with the intention of changing the way women shop for their hygiene and beauty needs. This concept was seed funded and technical assisted by one of the founder of Aawaass Buildcon Pvt limited Mr. Mahesh Patel and individual investor Mrs Kanchan Patel.
The cosmetics market valued at almost US$4.7 billion in the year 2016 in India. It has been growing at a CAGR of almost 19% and is expected to reach at US$ 9 billion by 2020. The consumption pattern of cosmetics among teenagers went up substantially between 2005 and 2015 because of increasing awareness and desire to look good. About 62 % of young consumers in big cities prefer to buy online beauty and grooming products as both quality and value for money is being sought by consumers which Luckylips is also focusing to provide genuine qualitative products to its users.
Luckylips focused on the Company's mission to establish as a top beauty and cosmetic ecommerce website in India that represents high quality and genuine product availability in beauty and cosmetics market. We will accomplish this through partnering with all leading Indian and International brands adhere to the principles of providing safer, Vegan & No Animal Testing product to our customer.
Luckylips has already started building awareness through multiple marketing strategies and has more than 11000 unique visitors per month on its websites with total registered users of more than 11500 till date, having 6000 + product portfolio of different categories like hair care, skin care, personal care, cosmetics, availability of delivery Pin code in more than 9000 centers, To foster communication with the clients about new product launch, exciting offers and their queries, we are helping them through different social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram. We will be also constantly updating our users with helpful information, articles, blogs, newsletters and company announcements in the Blog section
The initial aim was to become a familiar face in the beauty segment; thus, gaining the trust of the audience and boosting sales in the first year of launch, We had this vision in mind since inception and it turned out to be even greater than our expectations, Over 3,000 users registered to become members of luckylips.in at the launch of the day, We are looking forward to sustain the growth of the brand in coming month and become one of the leading Beauty and cosmetic ecommerce website in India
Way Forward
As there is enormous potential in beauty and cosmetics market so we have a large chunk of blue Ocean for the player like us. Witnessing less rivalry in vertical market place, we have amper of opportunity to grow rapidly in coming years
We are going to introduce wellness category soon on Luckylips likewise we are in planning to add on product category for salon, professionals & experts focusing on that specific target group .
