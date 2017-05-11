News By Tag
Why Choose National Academy of Media & Events?
The National Academy of Media & Events offers the best courses in PR and event management to its students.
If you are looking for a reputed institute to complete your management studies, you can definitely choose National Academy of Media & Events. The college has comprehensive courses on media and PR, which will help you to have a successful career in future. You can choose courses of different durations offered by this institute. The cost of enrolling for a course in NAME is not exorbitant. Thus, you will be able to choose the best course within your budget.
There are many courses like wedding planning, public relations, film-making, and various other programs of shorter durations at NAME. You can choose to study a subject according to your likings. The institute also provides practical training to its students so that the students are not left behind in the competitive world.
About NAME: National Academy of Media & Events is an institute of high repute based in Kolkata. It is one of its kind event management institutes that impart the best of management education to the students. There are different courses like Public Relations, Advertising, and film making that are taught in this college.
Contact Details:
National Academy of Media & Events
Minto Park, The Regency Building, 4th Floor, Hungerford Street,
Kolkata 700017, West Bengal
Mobile: 9830244321/033-
Email: info@nameedu@
Website: http://nameedu.in/
National Academy of Media & Events
***@gmail.com
