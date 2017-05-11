Why Choose National Academy of Media & Events?

The National Academy of Media & Events offers the best courses in PR and event management to its students.

-- The National Academy of Media & Events offers the best courses in PR and event management to its students. There are lots of students who are seeking one of the top 3 event management courses in India and NAME could fulfill their wish to be among the best. It is an institutes that does not have stringent admission procedures and thus, there are many students who could fulfill their dreams of being in a reputed institute for studying management. The institute has a team of experienced faculty members who take extra care and impart the best quality education and learning to the students. It is here, that the students are capable of getting useful practical lessons.If you are looking for a reputed institute to complete your management studies, you can definitely choose National Academy of Media & Events. The college has comprehensive courses on media and PR, which will help you to have a successful career in future. You can choose courses of different durations offered by this institute. The cost of enrolling for a course in NAME is not exorbitant. Thus, you will be able to choose the best course within your budget.There are many courses like wedding planning, public relations, film-making, and various other programs of shorter durations at NAME. You can choose to study a subject according to your likings. The institute also provides practical training to its students so that the students are not left behind in the competitive world.: National Academy of Media & Events is an institute of high repute based in Kolkata. It is one of its kind event management institutes that impart the best of management education to the students. There are different courses like Public Relations, Advertising, and film making that are taught in this college.Minto Park, The Regency Building, 4Floor, Hungerford Street,Kolkata 700017, West Bengal: 9830244321/033-4064-7272