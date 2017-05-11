News By Tag
iPMI Magazine Speaks With Tom Wilkinson, CEO of AXA's Global Healthcare Business
I joined AXA PPP International as Managing Director in 2014, after previously filling the roles of Director of Marketing, Director of Strategy and Proposition and Director of Strategy, Planning and New Markets at AXA Wealth. Since then, I have taken over responsibility for all AXA branded international private medical insurance, becoming CEO last year.
My understanding of the need for international medical insurance is complemented by my own personal experience, having lived as an expat in a few countries, most recently with my family in France.
A recent PR from AXA talks about the challenges expats and their families face. In a nutshell what are the major challenges?
We carried out a large piece of research to find out which aspects of moving abroad expats struggle with, the results of which show that being away from their support network is one of the most challenging parts of relocating. Forty per cent of adults and 32 per cent of children, according to their parents, said that this was one of the most difficult aspects of making their transition to life abroad.
We also found that language was a difficult barrier to overcome, with parents struggling more than their children. Thirty per cent of adults found learning the local language difficult, as opposed to 25 per cent of children. Quite surprisingly, we also found that expats thought adapting to the new weather conditions was challenging. Twenty-six per cent of adults found it difficult to get used to the weather - though this figure rose for those relocating to the UK from overseas to 42 per.
What opportunities exist to overcome such challenges?
From my own experience, I would recommend that expats seek as many opportunities as possible to build a new support network, in order to make the transition to a new culture and way of living less challenging. Before arriving, do plenty of research into what opportunities there are in the local area to engage in social activities and meet people. Achieving this quickly will make it much easier to establish yourself, as friends will be able to help you acclimatise to the local culture and get to know the area. Using expat forums or social media can be a great way of finding advice on how to meet people.
How does AXA help manage the complex life of an expatriate?
Preparation is key to making a move successful. To help our customers, we provide information through our online hub on many aspects of the relocation process, such as adapting to new cultures, finding accommodation and making financial arrangements.
We also support our customers with general health concerns by offering them access to a 24/7 medical information helpline, through which they can speak to a nurse about health concerns that could range from vaccinations to children's health. Customers can call our contact centre at any time to make and discuss claims in a choice of languages, and if they need medical treatment, we can liaise with hospitals on their behalf to secure the necessary treatment and arrange payment of bills. We know that when you fall ill or have an accident in a foreign country, these small details can really make a difference.
I think this stems from the fact that when you are moving abroad, there are things that you know you will absolutely need, such as a home, banking facilities or schooling if you are relocating with children. Unless you have an ongoing condition, it's difficult to predict when you will require access to healthcare, and it can therefore slip down the list of priorities in favour of what might seem like more immediate concerns.
People might also underestimate the importance of arranging healthcare cover if they are coming from a country such as the UK, where free healthcare is readily available to everyone. Access to healthcare of a high standard can vary all around the world, so my advice to anyone who is moving abroad is to make sure you plan ahead and at the very least, investigate what sort of healthcare will be locally available.
Individuals and business insure cars, mobile phones, luggage, laptops and a whole variety of consumables and things. Why is IPMI and international health insurance not so important?
