Growth in the Global Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Strengthened by Long Shelf Life and Ease of Use

-- The demand for anhydrous milk fat is speeding up since it is used as a substitute in the regions where the productions of dairy products is not sufficient. Apart from this, AMF also finds several applications in the food industry where it is used in different products such as whole milk, cheese, spreads, ice cream, etc.A new report published by IMARC Group, entitled "" finds that the globalreached a volume of 465.5 Thousand Tons in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2009-2016. Anhydrous milk fat (AMF), or butter oil, is a high-quality fat ingredient which contains 99.8% pure milk fat. It is either white or yellow in colour and manufactured by the centrifugation of cream or milk. The fat portion separated through this process is then placed in a vacuum to remove the moisture. Additionally, cream or milk can be separated into different compositions to manufacture three common and distinct varieties, namely anhydrous milk fat, anhydrous butteroil and butteroil. Numerous Asian and European countries, which are not self-sufficient in their dairy production, often import AMF. According to the report, the market is further expected to reach a volume of 635.7 Thousand Tons by 2022.AMF offers a fine buttery taste along with a consistency of composition that pure butter and cream do not provide. Unlike butter which turns putrid after some time, anhydrous milk fat has a longer shelf life and can be transported and stored without refrigeration. If stored under recommended conditions, it can last for at least 12-24 months from the date of manufacture. Presently, AMF finds numerous applications in the food industry. It is used as an essential ingredient in both finished products as well as during the processing of many other food products such as whole milk, cheese, spreads, ice cream, etc. The report has presented several factors which have influenced the market and contributed to its growth. Some of these factors are population growth, increasing disposable incomes, changing dietary habits, thriving food industry, rising demand among the consumers, etc.The report has evaluated the market on the basis of key regions. The regions covered in the report include Oceania, European, North America, etc. Whereas, Oceania owns the largest share in the global anhydrous milk fat market, North America however, is the largest producer and exporter of butter oil. Further, the report also presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape of this market. The key players given in the report are, Hilmar Cheese Company, Murray Goulburn, Westland Milk Products, Fonterra, Dairy Farmers of America and Synlait Milk Ltd.This report has provided a detailed technical insight on setting up and operating an anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) manufacturing plant. It contours all the prerequisites of the anhydrous milk fat industry and provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. In order to provide a clearer picture, the report has further presented this information in the form of a dynamic excel model where users can analyse the entire information and also change various inputs according to their requirements. It also offers SWOT, Value Chain and Porter's Five Forces analysis and regional segmentation followed by an analysis of the competitive landscape. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the anhydrous milk fat market in any manner.