-- Gemmological Institute of India (GII) Mumbai and Arotek Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd. launching a Q-CHK++ Instrument for detecting synthetic diamonds in star and melee sizes and in studded jewellery on 2nd March, 2017 at Hong Kong International Jewellery Show at Wan Chai. This instrument is 3rd in the series of Q-CHK after 1st launch of Q-CGK on 8th July, 2016.Q-CHK ++ is Luminescence based instrument for quick detection of synthetic diamonds (HPHT and CVD) in near colourless to tinted coloured (not fancy colours) diamonds. Loose diamonds in transparent plastic bags, sample plates and/or in studded Jewellery can easily be identified.The machine can identify any size diamonds starting from -2 or (half cent) and above.It is very simple and easy to operate. In a matter of 7-21 secs nearly 1200 stones can be tested and identified.Synthetic Diamonds in studded Jewellery can be easily detected and their positions can be marked.It is highly recommended as a quick screening facility for trader dealing with large amount of stones and also for Jewellery stores to have a quick look in seconds to find out any synthetics in it.Mr. Bakul R. Mehta, Chairman, GII and Mr. Rajendrakumar A. Shah, Managing Trustee, GII stated that as on today Q-CHK is one of the ultimate Instruments for Identification of CVD-HPHT Synthetics. The testing is done very easily and quickly. It is very versatile Instrument and does not require experience and gemological expertise to operate the machine. It is one stop solution for the menace of synthetic diamonds mixed in the natural diamonds packets or mounted in studded Jewellery. It is also offered at a very affordable price for the benefit of the Diamond industry all over the world, they have stated.GII & AROTEK INTRODUCESOne stop solution forCVD and HPHT Synthetic Diamonds IdentificationSALIENT FEATURESSimple to operateDiamonds of all shapes & Sizes500 stones are tested in 7 ‐10 SecondsMounted Jewellery can be testedAll above at affordable price.