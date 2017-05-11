News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
How to Make Yahoo Mail Work in Apple Mail ?
It's very simple to make Yahoo Mail work in Apple Mail. There is a fixed procedure of setting up Yahoo mail in Apple Mail.
It's very simple to make Yahoo Mail work in Apple Mail. There is a fixed procedure of setting up Yahoo mail in Apple Mail. If you're interested in knowing the method of setting up Yahoo Mail in Apple Mail, then please take a look at the 9 guidelines listed below. First you need to make sure that you're having an active Yahoo Mail account and ensure that your computer is connected to stable internet. If you don't have a Yahoo Mail account, please create one to access it from your computer's mail application.
Here are the 9 steps to set up Yahoo Mail account in Apple Mail or Mac Mail:
• To setup your Yahoo Mail account, please click on System Preferences icon located in the menu bar.
• System Preferences will appear.
• You need to click on Mail, Contacts & Calendars icon under Internet & Wireless.
• From Mail, Contacts & Calendars, please select Yahoo! from the list of email service providers.
• Please enter your full name, Yahoo email address and password in the provided fields.
• Once you've entered your account login credentials, please click on Set Up option to proceed.
• It will start verifying your account name and password.
• Once the verification is done, turn Mail, Contacts, Calendars and Chat on.
• Once you've selected the things to sync, please click on Add Account option.
Then click on Mail icon in the menu bar. You'll see your inbox. That's it. If you're facing any problem while setting up your Yahoo Mail account in Apple Mail, and if you're searching for solution and online Technical Support, then contact a specialist at the shown helpline number. Call a specialist now to know the right procedure of setting up and configuring Yahoo email in Apple Mail. All types of problems while setting up and syncing email are resolved by these specialists.
How to Set Up a New Email Account on Apple Mail
If you're having an email account, and if you'd like to access your account from your computer's mail application, then please take a look at the information displayed below.
• First you need to click on Mail icon in the bottom menu bar.
• Click on Mail, and then select Add Account from the menu that opens-up.
• Click on the radio button next to your email service provider.
• Once you've selected your email service, please go ahead and click on Continue button.
• Enter your name, email address and password in the offered fields.
• Once you've filled in your account login information, please click on Sign In button.
• Select account type as IMAP or POP.
• Please enter incoming and outgoing mail server addresses.
• Once you've filled in all the necessary fields, please click on Sign In button to proceed.
• Then you need to choose the apps you wish to use with your added account.
• Once you've selected the apps (Mail, Notes, etc), please click on Done option.
The mail app will start fetching your emails. That's it. You've successfully added your new email account on Apple Mail. If you're experiencing a problem while setting up your email or while sending or receiving emails, and if you're looking for quick solutions and online assistance, then feel free to contact an expert at the displayed tech support phone number. Call immediately to get instant solution for errors and problems during email setup, configuration and sync.
Call now to talk to an expert. The expert will hear your problem, and then that expert will give you the perfect remedy.
Read More:- http://www.allsupportno.com/
Media Contact
aditya maheshwari
888 828 9864
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse