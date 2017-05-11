Genie to fit all purposes giving a home like feeling

News By Tag
Understanding a projection screen can be tricky if you are unable to gauge its value. They cannot be taken in isolation from the rest of the environment in which it will perform.
When deciding which technology to use for your display which is one of the key choices in your set-up - a direct view monitor, a rear projection television (RPTV), or front projection television (FPTV). For an immersive BIG PICTURE experience from the vast sea of choices, ultimately choosing a front projection system will always be beneficial. Any projection system that is comprised of two distinct parts: a projector (usually mounted on the ceiling or on a shelf or back wall, sometimes even on a coffee table) and a screen to display the projected image, forms a front projection television (FPTV). With the feature of enlarging the image as large as you want, front projectors are ideal for large-screen viewing as long as you have the space for it and your projector has adequate brightness and detail. There are some designed to reflect light in a neutral and even fashion while some paints particularly off-white colours with a matte finish absorb so much light that they can cut down the brightness of your image, instead of enhancing it. Again there finished latex paints like semi-gloss and gloss which are so revealing and overly reflective that any minor defect in the wall will be accentuated by the paint, and this can prove very distracting when trying to enjoy a film. When working with today's digital projectors, a pure white wall is not always the best colour choice, though it may seem counterintuitive. From a screen with a light grey colour, most LCD, DLP and LCOS projectors benefits as this can enhance the perceived contrast ratio, making blacks look their deepest black and improving colour saturation (more on screen colour choice later). A screen needs to have a dark (preferably black) non-reflective border or frame to further enhance perceived contrast making colours "pop" and prevents light bleed around the edges of the image. Diy projector screen material from our store will paint Your Own Projection Screen to bring in the comfort you desire for. For more details visit at http://elitescreens.com/
