Inland Rail to be Profiled at the QLD Transport Infrastructure Conference
The freight line will be delivered by the government-owned Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) company, creating 16,000 new jobs during the construction phase.
With construction slated to start within the year, the Melbourne to Brisbane connection would run 1700kms via the NSW city of Parkes, where the inland rail would intersect with the Perth-Sydney line. Upon completion, the new freight line is expected to see the transport of goods between north and south cut down to less than 24 hours.
Inland Rail, ARTC Programme Director Simon Thomas is responsible for overseeing construction elements of the Inland Rail. Thomas will give latest updates on the major project at the 8th Annual Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference 2017.
Bolstering transport infrastructure works to support the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, hosted across 18 world-class competition venues in Queensland, is also a top priority for the state. Projects are taking shape in Brisbane, Cairns, the Gold Coast and Townsville. Outlining planning and delivery of the crucial transport projects which will form the backbone of the Games, Executive Director from the Commonwealth Games, Department of Transport and Main Roads – QLD, Grant Morris is presenting at the Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference.
While major transport projects for the State top the agenda, the Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference also delves into the technology, disruption and shared economy sphere. The changing nature of cities and technology as well as their impact on urban transport infrastructure and ICT transport in the age of on-going disruption will be profiled by Dr Michael Kane, Director of Urban Economics and Integrated Transport Planning, Cross River Rail SEQ, Economic Development and Investment Taskforce, Economic Development Queensland.
A holistic overview of transport disruption in the autonomous vehicle sector will also be addressed by a range of experts in a panel discussion at the Conference. Impacts to the urban landscape, the possibilities of developing an integrated automated transportation network will be explored and insurance plus legislative concerns arising from autonomous vehicles will be explored by panellists, including Chief Economist Steve Kanowski from the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads.
Page Updated Last on: May 17, 2017