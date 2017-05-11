 
CuddlyNest Celebrates the Weekly Doubleness of Its Facebook Followers and Site Traffic

Customized CuddlyNest Company Doubles its weekly Facebook Followers and Site Traffic
 
 
CHICAGO - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, CuddlyNest, a fast-growing, custom, short-term accommodations website, announced that its Facebook followers and site traffic have been doubling on weekly basis since its official launch. CuddlyNest posts on Facebook include both interesting and informative articles, listings from the rapidly growing vacation rental platform, and other posts related to all the parties involved in the short-term and vacation rental market. The website has attractive short- term accommodations and vacation rentals in the USA's and the world's most popular touristic cities and countries like Orlando, Miami, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Croatia and the Balkans area among many others.

Of the company's recent rapid growth in Facebook followers and site traffic, CuddlyNest Founder Haitham Saead said, "We are celebrating a big milestone in the evolvement of our rapidly growing community on Facebook and website subscribers. We ensure our posts and blog articles are a combination of informative and interesting tips about vacationing and traveling with families for leisure or traveling for business, or useful articles about interesting places to visit and how to make the best out of vacations."

CuddlyNest attracts a rapid increase in followers' number and flow of site traffic as it offers many unique and unprecedented features to hosts.  Some of the features include free subscription, a flat booking fee that can be set by the host, among many others. CuddlyNest aims at filling a gap in the home sharing and vacation rental market by providing unique options that no other platform in the market offers or combines in one place to ensure that both guests and hosts get the best experience. Guests can also enjoy vacations at unique properties that satisfy their versatile needs.

About CuddlyNest: https://www.cuddlynest.com/ is a Chicago-based company offering vacation rental listings in the most popular touristic destinations in the world. It is growing dramatically, and it has established a rapid increase in the number of listings and social media influence in a very short time.

