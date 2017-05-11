News By Tag
CuddlyNest Celebrates the Weekly Doubleness of Its Facebook Followers and Site Traffic
Customized CuddlyNest Company Doubles its weekly Facebook Followers and Site Traffic
Of the company's recent rapid growth in Facebook followers and site traffic, CuddlyNest Founder Haitham Saead said, "We are celebrating a big milestone in the evolvement of our rapidly growing community on Facebook and website subscribers. We ensure our posts and blog articles are a combination of informative and interesting tips about vacationing and traveling with families for leisure or traveling for business, or useful articles about interesting places to visit and how to make the best out of vacations."
CuddlyNest attracts a rapid increase in followers' number and flow of site traffic as it offers many unique and unprecedented features to hosts. Some of the features include free subscription, a flat booking fee that can be set by the host, among many others. CuddlyNest aims at filling a gap in the home sharing and vacation rental market by providing unique options that no other platform in the market offers or combines in one place to ensure that both guests and hosts get the best experience. Guests can also enjoy vacations at unique properties that satisfy their versatile needs.
