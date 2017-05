Gallery 381: Swimming Into Starlight – Lórien Eck Solo Exhibition

Contact

Annie Appel

***@lorieneck.com Annie Appel

End

--Local Artist Lórien Eck will be showcasing her fine art at Gallery 381, a longstanding small business at 381 West 6th Street in San Pedro. Her art will be on displayThe show will officially kick off on June 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with an Artists' Reception as part of First Thursday San Pedro Artwalk. Gallery visits are by appointment only and First Thursday San Pedro Artwalks on July 6 and August 3.Swimming Into Starlight – Lórien Eck Solo Exhibitionwillfeature a selection of paintings from her Collections—Earth and Above, Earth and Below, Cosmic, and The Elements—all mixed-media paintings largely inspired by our environment, water preservation and the cosmos.maintains an art practice in her Waterfront Studios™ where she creates original paintings created with the intention for deep healing, meditation and for the elevation of individual and collective consciousness. She also offers this through her spiritually textured abstract paintings, in particular with her personalizedAnother passion of hers is supporting others in discovering their Divine inner artist and living a whole-hearted life through the creative process viaonline classes and on-location art workshops. For additional information, visit LorienEck.com.Contact: Annie AppelPhone: 310-809-5082Email:Web: www.lorieneck.com