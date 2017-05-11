News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gallery 381: Swimming Into Starlight – Lórien Eck Solo Exhibition
Swimming Into Starlight – Lórien Eck Solo Exhibition
Local Artist Lórien Eck will be showcasing her fine art at Gallery 381, a longstanding small business at 381 West 6th Street in San Pedro. Her art will be on display June 1 thorugh August 27 ss. The show will officially kick off on June 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with an Artists' Reception as part of First Thursday San Pedro Artwalk. Gallery visits are by appointment only and First Thursday San Pedro Artwalks on July 6 and August 3.
Swimming Into Starlight – Lórien Eck Solo Exhibitionwillfeature a selection of paintings from her Collections—
About the Artist
Lórien Eck maintains an art practice in her Waterfront Studios™ where she creates original paintings created with the intention for deep healing, meditation and for the elevation of individual and collective consciousness. She also offers this through her spiritually textured abstract paintings, in particular with her personalized Soul Cosmology™ Paintings. Another passion of hers is supporting others in discovering their Divine inner artist and living a whole-hearted life through the creative process via Art withs Lórien online classes and on-location art workshops. For additional information, visit LorienEck.com.
Contact: Annie Appel
Phone: 310-809-5082
Email: artwork@lorieneck.com
Web: www.lorieneck.com
Contact
Annie Appel
***@lorieneck.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse