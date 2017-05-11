 
Arkieva Wins APICS 'Company of The Year' Award for 2017

Award selection is based on a demonstrated partnership with APICS to advance the supply chain practice within an organization while meeting business initiatives.
 
 
APICS Company of the Year 2017 Award Dinner
APICS Company of the Year 2017 Award Dinner
 
WILMINGTON, Del. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Arkieva (www.arkieva.com), a leading provider of Advanced Planning and Scheduling software tools for manufacturing companies, today announced that it had been awarded the APICS Company of The Year Award by the APICS Brandywine Valley Chapter.

Arkieva received the award for the second time. APICS, The Association for Operations Management, is the global leader and premier source of knowledge in operations management, including production, inventory, supply chain, materials management, purchasing, and logistics since 1957. APICS Brandywine Valley Chapter serves Southeastern PA, Northeastern MD, and Delaware.

The Company of the Year Award selection is based on a demonstrated partnership with APICS to advance the supply chain practice within the organization while meeting business initiatives.  The award presentation took place on May 9, 2017, at the APICS Brandywine Valley Chapter Annual Top Management Night.

"Arkieva has continued its long-term commitment to advancing supply chain processes and practices through APICS. Leadership at Arkieva has been a longtime supporter of the Brandywine Valley Chapter which has enabled our Chapter to meet the needs of many professionals and diverse businesses in this region," said Michael Bracciante, President - APICS Brandywine Valley Chapter.

As part of the Arkieva continued education program, Arkieva supports several employees in gaining supply chain certifications available through APICS. This partnership represents unique market proposition of Arkieva that combines technology with knowledge and expertise in the supply chain space.

"We are extremely honored to have received the Company of The Year Award once more, from the APICS Brandywine Valley Chapter. As a leader in providing supply chain planning solutions, it's imperative for our organization to stay up-to-date with the latest supply chain practices and innovations. The continued partnership with APICS aligns with the Arkieva commitment to helping customers solve business problems by using innovative supply chain tools," said Sujit Singh, Chief Operating Officer at Arkieva.

About Arkieva Supply Chain Planning Software

Arkieva (https://arkieva.com/) is more than a supply chain software technology company. We are a team of dedicated supply chain consultants helping global and national manufacturers transform supply chain complexities into a competitive advantage — one supply chain link at a time. With over 15,000 users worldwide using Arkieva in 250 unique applications, the Arkieva Supply Chain Planning Software Suite offers a robust solution supporting a full range of needs for Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP). The Advanced S&OP management features of Arkieva include a Collaborative Demand Manager, Inventory Planner, Inventory Analyzer, Supply Planner (full optimization), Replenishment Planner, S&OP Central, and Finite Scheduler. Arkieva is used in some of the world's largest corporations, including Driscoll's, Sunsweet Growers, Gates, AkzoNobel, Linde, Owens Corning, Momentive, Continental Foods, SPI Pharma, Cytec, CF Industries, Linxens, Cardone, Federal Mogul, Wonderful brands, and Ontex.

About APICS and APICS Brandywine Valley Chapter

About APICS Brandywine Valley Chapter

The APICS Brandywine Valley Chapter serves Southeastern PA, Northeastern MD, and Delaware, providing the region with opportunities for professional development, educational courses, and networking events. For more information visit: apicsbrandywine.org

About APICS, The Association for Operations Management

APICS is the premier professional association for supply chain management and the leading provider of research, education and certification programs that elevate supply chain excellence, innovation, and resilience. APICS Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM), APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP), APICS Certified in Logistics, Transportation, and Distribution (CLTD), and APICS Supply Chain Operations Reference Professional (SCOR-P) designations set the industry standard. With over 45,000 members and more than 300 channel partners, APICS is transforming the way people do business, drive growth and reach global customers. For more information, visit apics.org (http://www.apics.org/apics).

Hellen Oti-Yeboah
Marketing Manager, Arkieva
3028612022
hyeboah@arkieva.com
