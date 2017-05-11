News By Tag
Whoppered is a new site that helps people become more mindful about spending
For instance, if somebody makes $20 an hour and wishes to buy new shoes for $150, 10 hours of work (after tax) is needed to acquire the item. Once people realize the actuality of the cost is equivalent to working 10 hours, they are able to make an insightful decision to spend or not. Looking at the cost of item in relation to income can help determine if buying an item is actually worth the hours needed to work.
With this new product, Whoppered sets its goal to help people become more cost conscious about spending so they can ultimately save more money and increase their wealth as a result.
http://whoppered.com
