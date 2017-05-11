 
News By Tag
* Personal Finance
* Budget
* Finance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


Whoppered is a new site that helps people become more mindful about spending

 
SAN FRANCISCO - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- San Francisco based company, Whoppered, newly released a site for calculating how many hours people have to work to buy something. When people determine how long it takes for them to work for something, it allows them to realize if the cost is worth it. Taking in the perspective of the cost versus the actual time it takes to work for something, the site aims to help people curb their spending habits.

For instance, if somebody makes $20 an hour and wishes to buy new shoes for $150, 10 hours of work (after tax) is needed to acquire the item. Once people realize the actuality of the cost is equivalent to working 10 hours, they are able to make an insightful decision to spend or not. Looking at the cost of item in relation to income can help determine if buying an item is actually worth the hours needed to work.

With this new product, Whoppered sets its goal to help people become more cost conscious about spending so they can ultimately save more money and increase their wealth as a result.

http://whoppered.com

Contact
TrueJay, Inc
***@truejay.com
End
Source:TrueJay, Inc
Email:***@truejay.com Email Verified
Tags:Personal Finance, Budget, Finance
Industry:Finance
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share