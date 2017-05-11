Country(s)
Industry News
The Best Hiking Shoes For Women announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Womens Hiking Shoes.
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - Merrell Women's Moab Ventilator Hiking Shoe
The Merrell Moab hiking shoes for Women are a blend of synthetic and leather construction that give these shoes durability, breathability and comfortable. The aggressive tread of the Vibram sole give the hiking shoes grip and stability. The balance of price vs performance give the Merrell Moab shoes the "Editors' Choice" award.
Top Pick - Adidas AX 2 Hiking Shoes Womens
The Adidas AX 2 Women's hiking shoes are a great combination of durability, comfort and support with a grippy ruber sole and an air mesh upper that keeps your feet cool and dry. The light weight of these make them ideal for all day hiking. The AX 2's win the "Top Pick" award.
Best Buy - KEEN Women's Targhee II Waterproof Trail Shoe
The Keen Targhee II Women's hiking shoes are waterproof and designed for rugged, wet conditions. The rubber sole has an aggressive, grippy tread that provides a secure grip in all conditions. These shoes have good support for all day hiking and win the "Best Buy" award.
Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Apollo Beach, FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for their needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com.
Contact
Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse