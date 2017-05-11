News By Tag
AIRFILMS™ Introduces New Free Video Social Platform Service to Serve US and Canada
AIRFILMS™ recently announced important changes and features to its website to better serve US users as well as the film community at large.For a limited time select films and content available on AIRFILMS™
AIRFILMS™ management feels this is an important step towards enhancing the AIRFILMS™ brand as the worldwide hub for all forms of film and video including independent,indy, and business films AIRFILMS™ is the leading destination where cutting-edge game-makers , enthusiasts, audiences , and film and video fans come to mingle freely. Now, AIRFILMS™ is pleased to announce a revolutionary new online social networking platform in addition to its prior services.
If you are a film-maker, and want to make your films known, AIRFILMS™ can help. To sell, or simply make your video or services available for others, contact AIRFILMS™, to arrange to make your work available through our AIRFILMS™ store, or as a free download. AIRFILMS™ is proud to offer various advertising plans on its various sites and are in the process of introducing exciting new solutions for independent filmmakers and producers to assist them expanding their audience reach. The AIRFILMS™ team is also proud to offer film licensing, custom films, consulting,design, advertising, monetization, production, and distribution services, as well consulting services on advertisements and all other types of interactive products ranging from short promotional videos, to full on film and video platforms.
The company and owners behind the famous AIRFILMS™ brand are proud to be building on its long heritage as a well known site where you can chat and watch with other people watching and discussing films and trade, or buy and sell films and film and video gear. We look forward to having you join our community co-create something fun with us at http://www.airfilms.net.
AIRFILMS
***@aol.com
