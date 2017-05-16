 
News By Tag
* Small Business
* Entrepreneurship
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hamilton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


Reach Multi-Million Dollar Success with Connor Gillivan on the Moment Masters Small Business Podcast

Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer talks bootstrap start-up success with serial entrepreneur Connor Gillivan on the Moment Masters Podcast
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Small Business
* Entrepreneurship
* Business

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Hamilton - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Features

HAMILTON, N.J. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- In episode 29 of the Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (www.momentmasters.com) entrepreneur Connor Gillivan is the expert sharing his story, "From Scrappy Start-up to $20 Million in Sales." In this episode, the show's host, award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer, has an in-depth conversation with Gillivan, co-founder and CMO of FreeeUp.com, an online hiring platform that brings high quality freelancers and growing businesses together. The conversation covers how entrepreneurs can better delegate, build high quality business teams and reach multi-million dollar success. This podcast episode streams free on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Podbean and Player.fm among others, where you can also subscribe to receive all the latest episodes.

In this episode, Gillivan shares how his first business started with a need he and his roommate saw on campus. Instead of spending thousands of dollars on books only to see a small return when reselling, Gillivan and his co-partner began re-selling textbooks through Amazon. Eventually, the duo moved into other product categories and partnered with suppliers to form drop ship relationships and scale their business. As this business scaled and their relationships grew, Gillivan and his partner found yet another opportunity.

"It's pretty common with entrepreneurs," Gillivan said. "They find the problem in society and try to create a solution."

A master of effective supply and demand, Gillivan shares the insights he gained through his own entrepreneurial journey, including:

·      Leverage community knowledge to become experts in your field

·      Pay attention to and learn from analytics that show what works and what doesn't

·      Experiment with other resources and try new business relationships

·      Be curious and ask questions

·      Think of ways that your business will add value to clients or customers

Gillivan is also the author of "Free Up Your Business: 50 Secrets to Bootstrap Million Dollar Companies." Checkout his company, Freee.Up.com to hire or sign up as a freelancer.

Listen to episode 29 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, click here https://www.momentmasters.com/e/connor-gillivan-freeeup-ceo/. To be a guest on the show to share your small business advice and story email podcast@momentmasters.com.

For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown to take advantage of her private intensive brand program (http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching), which includes three months of personal one-on-one support to get you on track to grow your business and develop a brand. Take your business and personal brand to the next level now with this exclusive offer! Get started at http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching.

About Moment Masters

Moment Masters (momentmasters.com) is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.

About Shakira M. Brown

Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.

Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.

Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
SMB Strategic Media
***@pradviser.net
End
Source:SMB Strategic Media
Email:***@pradviser.net Email Verified
Tags:Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Business
Industry:Business
Location:Hamilton - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 16, 2017
SMB STRATEGIC MEDIA LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share