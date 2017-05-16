News By Tag
Reach Multi-Million Dollar Success with Connor Gillivan on the Moment Masters Small Business Podcast
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer talks bootstrap start-up success with serial entrepreneur Connor Gillivan on the Moment Masters Podcast
In this episode, Gillivan shares how his first business started with a need he and his roommate saw on campus. Instead of spending thousands of dollars on books only to see a small return when reselling, Gillivan and his co-partner began re-selling textbooks through Amazon. Eventually, the duo moved into other product categories and partnered with suppliers to form drop ship relationships and scale their business. As this business scaled and their relationships grew, Gillivan and his partner found yet another opportunity.
"It's pretty common with entrepreneurs,"
A master of effective supply and demand, Gillivan shares the insights he gained through his own entrepreneurial journey, including:
· Leverage community knowledge to become experts in your field
· Pay attention to and learn from analytics that show what works and what doesn't
· Experiment with other resources and try new business relationships
· Be curious and ask questions
· Think of ways that your business will add value to clients or customers
Gillivan is also the author of "Free Up Your Business: 50 Secrets to Bootstrap Million Dollar Companies." Checkout his company, Freee.Up.com to hire or sign up as a freelancer.
Listen to episode 29 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, click here https://www.momentmasters.com/
For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown to take advantage of her private intensive brand program (http://www.pradviser.net/
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters (momentmasters.com)
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)"
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.
Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
SMB Strategic Media
***@pradviser.net
