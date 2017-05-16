 
Industry News





Lender Lowers Rates on Spec Construction Lending Program Despite Fed Rate Hikes

Spec Builder and Lot Loans Pricing Is lowered to 4.25% by National Lender
 
 
National Coverage For Spec Construction Lending
National Coverage For Spec Construction Lending
 
BELLEVUE, Wash. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- A national lender has opened their balance sheet and lowered rates on their Speculative Construction Loans and Lots loans for the acquisition, development and construction of single family residences for resale.  Despite the Fed raising the prime lending rate, Direct Lending Group has now lowered its rates for prime speculative construction loans and lot loans to as low as 4.25%.

Furthermore, the main focus will be the acumen of the sponsorship and credit decisions will not necessarily credit score driven. Adverse credit from the downturn will not automatically disqualify a builder from consideration. The lender will allow for loans as high as $15,000,000 for each project and higher on a case by case basis so it can be used for the affordable, move-up and luxury market segments. The lender is currently actively lending to builders in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, Colorado, North Carolina and New York.

"We realize that many of our builder partners had challenges in the last down turn so we focus on their expertise and acumen of the builder in building an in-demand product and having a good track record of execution with in that particular permitting jurisdiction.  Since many lenders balance sheets are full and are not accepting new construction loan requests, we expect significant interest from builders for our new enhanced pricing spec program" said Ross Fiuzi, Principal & Managing Director of Direct Lending Group.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Direct Lending Group is full service lender and advisory firm for commercial and residential properties for all phases of the real estate life cycle specializing in debt and equity at all levels of the real estate capital stack: Financing senior loans including permanent, bridge & construction financing on a recourse and non-recourse basis. Mezzanine loans, Preferred and Joint Venture Equity also available for higher leverage in the capital stack as well as Ground Lease financing and Land Sale-Leaseback structured finance for leasehold projects subject to ground rent.  Residential lending is also an area of practice with an emphasis on jumbo lending for high net worth individuals who acquire and own real estate vested in entities and have complex financial profiles.

Contact
Ross Fiuzi
206-200-1000
***@fiuzi.net
