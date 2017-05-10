 
L.A. Wolves FC Announce Venue for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Game vs. Chula Vista FC on Wednesday

Free Admission To First 500 Supporters For Second Round Game at Azusa Pacific University's Cougar Soccer Complex
 
 
WolvesFC_ChulaVistaFC
WolvesFC_ChulaVistaFC
 
LOS ANGELES - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Los Angeles Wolves Football Club is excited to announce it will host its upcoming 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round game at Azusa Pacific University.

L.A. Wolves FC (UPSL) plays Chula Vista FC (PDL) at Azusa Pacific University's Cougar Soccer Complex (701 E. Foothill Blvd., Azusa, CA 91702), at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Tickets will not be sold for this event. It is free admission for the first 500 people.

L.A. Wolves FC President Yan Skwara said, "We really enjoyed the playing surface during our First Round game at Azusa Pacific University Cougar Soccer Complex, so the decision was made to return here for our 201 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round game against Chula Vista FC. It's a top-notch grass field, plays evenly and conforms to FIFA and USSF dimensions. We look forward to hosting Chula Vista FC, and the matchup against a very talented PDL side."

L.A. Wolves FC, coached by U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Eric Wynalda, defeated San Diego Zest FC (PDL), 4-2, in a U.S. Open Cup First Round game on Wednesday, May 10. The team is has won 10 of 11 games across all competitions in 2017.

Currently fourth in the United Premier Soccer League's Pro Premier Division Western Conference, L.A. Wolves FC (8-1-0 in UPSL) next plays at Cal Arsenal FC in a league fixture on Saturday, May 20.

L.A. Wolves FC

L.A. Wolves FC are an American Soccer (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Association_football) club based in Los Angeles, California. We are named after the Los Angeles Wolves (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Los_Angeles_Wolves), who played in the United Soccer Association (https:/en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Soccer_Association) in 1967 and the North American Soccer League in 1968.

L.A. Wolves FC are a charter member for the UPSL (United Premier Soccer League) and compete in the Western Division. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.

In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
info@lawolves.com
www.lawolves.com
Direct: (310) 415-5691
www.facebook.com/lawolvesfc
Twitter: @lawolvesfc
Click to Share