 
News By Tag
* Education
* Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St Leonards
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


Education's Rising Stars revealed

30 Individuals have been included in a list recognising the up and coming leaders in the fast-changing business of education.
 
ST LEONARDS, Australia - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Educator magazine has just revealed Australia's education leaders of tomorrow in its second annual Rising Stars report, sponsored by Educator Impact. The latest report identifies 30 of the brightest up and coming education professionals in the country on track to become the future leaders of the K-12 education sector.

All Rising Stars have been nominated by their colleagues for their expertise, strength of character and above all else their innovative leadership in their respective institutions.

Tim Garratt, The Educator editor, said: "This year's Rising Stars consist of genuinely inspiring young principals, deputy principals and department heads who are demonstrating that the future of education is in safe hands,"

"In addition to their expertise and passion, they share an ability to lead their school communities forward and engage them to effect real change."

For the full report, see issue 3.02 of The Educator magazine out now or view the list online at http://www.educatoronline.com.au/rankings/rising-stars-2017/

###

The Educator is Australia's only business magazine written for the most senior educational professionals and decision makers. The Educator engages the decision makers who matter by publishing an industry-standard magazine that supports both the schools and the best-practice functional requirements placed on the executives that run them.

Contact
Katrina Ricarte
***@keymedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@keymedia.com
Tags:Education, Awards
Industry:Education
Location:St Leonards - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Key Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share