Education's Rising Stars revealed
30 Individuals have been included in a list recognising the up and coming leaders in the fast-changing business of education.
All Rising Stars have been nominated by their colleagues for their expertise, strength of character and above all else their innovative leadership in their respective institutions.
Tim Garratt, The Educator editor, said: "This year's Rising Stars consist of genuinely inspiring young principals, deputy principals and department heads who are demonstrating that the future of education is in safe hands,"
"In addition to their expertise and passion, they share an ability to lead their school communities forward and engage them to effect real change."
For the full report, see issue 3.02 of The Educator magazine out now or view the list online at http://www.educatoronline.com.au/
