Education's Rising Stars revealed

--magazine has just revealed Australia's education leaders of tomorrow in its second annual Rising Stars report, sponsored by Educator Impact. The latest report identifies 30 of the brightest up and coming education professionals in the country on track to become the future leaders of the K-12 education sector.All Rising Stars have been nominated by their colleagues for their expertise, strength of character and above all else their innovative leadership in their respective institutions.Tim Garratt,editor, said: "This year's Rising Stars consist of genuinely inspiring young principals, deputy principals and department heads who are demonstrating that the future of education is in safe hands,""In addition to their expertise and passion, they share an ability to lead their school communities forward and engage them to effect real change."For the full report, see issue 3.02 ofmagazine out now or view the list online at http://www.educatoronline.com.au/ rankings/rising- stars-2017/ is Australia's only business magazine written for the most senior educational professionals and decision makers.engages the decision makers who matter by publishing an industry-standard magazine that supports both the schools and the best-practice functional requirements placed on the executives that run them.