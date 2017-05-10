News By Tag
Lennar Grand Opens Silver Ridge II in Spanish Springs on May 20
"We're very excited to host this upcoming Grand Opening event at Silver Ridge II," said Dustin Barker, Division President for Lennar Reno. "This community offers fantastic floorplans set on large homesites big enough to store a boat, RV, build a play-set in the backyard for the kids and more!"
In total, four floorplans are offered at Silver Ridge II including two of Lennar's innovative Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans. Lennar first created their line of multigenerational homes back in 2011 as a direct response to the rise of extended families living together under one roof. Since then, the home style has only surged in popularity.
Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans include an attached private suite that functions like a home within itself. The suite comes with its own separate entrance, living area, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. An interior yet lockable door connects the two homes, allowing for as much direct access to or privacy from each home as each situation desires.
In total, floorplans at Silver Ridge II range approximately from 2,200 to 2,757 square feet of living space and offer between three to five bedrooms. New homes at Silver Ridge II also sit atop large homesites, ideal for individuals looking for a large backyard for the dog, to store a boat, RV and more. This community enjoys a close location to Pyrmaid Lake, which is only about a 25-minute drive away.
Lennar's Everything's Included® package comes with every new home in this community, offering both added style and value at no additional cost. New homes come with popular upgrades and appointments, such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry and more.
Be sure to head out to the Grand Opening on Saturday, May 20th. This community is located in Spanish Springs at 1124 Spruce Meadows Drive, between Pyramid Highway and Calle De La Plata.
Learn more about this community and others across Northern Nevada by visiting www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
