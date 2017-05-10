 
Kidmoto Technologies Passes an Important Milestone and Launches a New Service

 
 
NEW YORK - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Since launching in November 2016, Kidmoto Technologies has been serving the airport transportation needs of families with young children. This month, the company booked its 100th reservation and unveiled a new service for traveling families, according to its founder and CEO.

Nelson Nigel began the company in response to his experiences as a ride share driver and a New York City Yellow Taxi driver.

KIDMOTO offers reservation-based service for families to and from New York's major airports, including LaGuardia, Teterboro, Newark and JFK international airports. The company plans to expand to more major cities in the coming years.

"Parents with young children were being neglected by major car transportation services," says Nigel. "Most of these services do not offer properly installed car seats or securement for child passengers," he continues. "children are delicate and left vulnerable to injury if an accident happens."

KIDMOTO was founded on the idea of providing safe airport transportation for children, while offering parents convenience and peace of mind. The idea has caught on and KIDMOTO's reservation numbers are increasing daily.

The KIDMOTO app for iOS and Android connects parents to a network of professional drivers who provide, harness and install child car seats.

In response to parents who expressed a need for access to portable baby gear while traveling, a new service called KIDRENT has been added to the app. Parents can now choose to rent portable strollers and Pack n' Play bassinets to use while they are traveling, for an additional fee.

"Parents really appreciate this option because it allows them to leave their bulky strollers and bassinets at home, making packing for a trip easier," Nigel says. "Passengers reserve rental gear at the same time they reserve their rides, Kidmoto drivers deliver the gear upon pickup and passengers return the rentals on the return trip back to the airport. The rental charges accrue by the day until the gear is returned," he continues.

"At KIDMOTO, the safety of your children comes first."

Nelson Nigel is Founder and CEO of KIDMOTO Technologies.
https://kidmoto.taxi/

