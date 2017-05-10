McCarthy Building Companies Expands Specialized Civil Building Group

McCarthy Specialized Civil Building Group
PHOENIX
- May 16, 2017
-- McCarthy Building Companies Inc (http://www.mccarthy.com)
., a full-service general contractor with specialized building groups, recently expanded its civil contracting team with the addition of six experienced civil contractors to the firm's Southwest Division. McCarthy's specialized civil building group uses a multi-disciplinary approach to civil contracting and provides client partners with resources from project conception through completion. The group will manage small and large civil projects ranging from deep directional boring around existing utilities to multi-million-
dollar, highly complex bundled sitework packages for new industrial facilities.
Collectively, McCarthy's specialized civil building group has more than 130 years of construction experience, and expertise in earthwork. Expansion of the firm's civil team grows McCarthy's ability to provide clients with innovative and effective solutions for highly-focused or technically challenging projects in a wide range of industries. The team consists of the following new members at McCarthy Southwest:Earl Rock, Senior Project Manager:
With 26 years of experience in construction, Rock has been involved in the preconstruction and construction phases of numerous multimillion water and wastewater facilities.He holds a bachelor's degree in construction management from Ferris State University.Lloyd Hiser, Superintendent:
Hiser began his career as a laborer 27 years ago and now oversees all industrial, sitework and civil projects for the team, ensuring labor and equipment needs are met. He has also taught underground infrastructure for young professionals in the Arizona Water Association.Joe Kilgallen, Preconstruction Manager:
Kilgallen leads procurement and operations for projects, prepares Statement of Qualifications, leads estimating and provides Job Order Contracting oversight. He has 15 years experience and a bachelor's degree in construction management and engineering from Purdue University.Daniel Soto, Project Manager:
With roots as a laborer and a family history in commercial contracting, Soto manages a wide array of industrial and sitework projects. He has 13 years of experience and holds a bachelor's degree in housing and urban development from Arizona State University.Tom Walker, Superintendent:
Walker began working in his family's underground utility construction company in his teens and has spent 31 years in the field on industrial, sitework, roadway, aviation, mining, landfill and solar projects.Carlos Rodriguez, Superintendent:
Rodriguez began his construction career as a heavy equipment operator and has extensive experience in underground work and earthwork with more than 22 years in the field.
McCarthy's specialized building groups also include teams with expertise in concrete, piping, mechanical, plumbing, electrical, equipment and virtual design construction (VDC).
"Growing our civil expertise provides us with in-house capabilities in the Southwest to manage the cost and risk profile beginning at the very early stages of a project," said Joe Brunsman, Infrastructure and Water group business leader with McCarthy Building Companies. "The team provides us with an exceptional resource for civil work and the opportunity to self-perform on a wide variety of projects."About McCarthy Building Companies:
About McCarthy Building Companies:
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 16th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2016). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque;
, May 2016). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque;
and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com
). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
mccarthybuilding)
, Twitter (https://twitter.com/
McCarthyBuild)
, LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/
company/119184?
trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
mccarthybuild/)
and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+
MccarthyBuilding)
.