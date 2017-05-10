Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County Invites Public to Fun, Informative and Tasty Events

Yoga in the Garden instructor Kristen Peterson

-- Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County Invites the Public to Memorable, Informative and Tasty Horticultural Events in June & July· The Literary Garden: Book Discussion – June 13· Tropical Fruit Festival – June 18· Grand Opening of Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden – June 18· Hello Delicious! Creative Culinary Class – July 2· Yoga in the Garden – July 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30· Orchid Trilogy – July 8, 15 & 22· Summer Evening Stroll – July 12(West Palm Beach, FL – May 12, 2017) Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting memorable, informative and tasty horticultural events during June and July, including the popular Tropical Fruit Festival on Father's Day, the same day as the official grand opening of the splendid new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, plus the launch of several exciting new series in July.JuneThe Literary Garden: Book DiscussionTuesday, June 13 – 6 to 7:30 pmClayton Hutcheson Conference RoomFREEFeatured Book: The Cabaret of Plants: 40,000 Years of Plant Life and the Human Imagination by Richard MabeyFew pleasures in life surpass that of reading a good book or cultivating your own garden. Mounts Botanical Garden is partnering with the Palm Beach County Library System to combine these joys by uniting book lovers and garden enthusiasts with dynamic reading selections, followed by a discussion the grounds of the Garden.(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751.)Tropical Fruit FestivalSunday, June 18 – 10 am to 4 pmThroughout the GardenFREE for members; $10 for nonmembersGrand Opening of the NewWindows on the Floating World:Blume Tropical Wetland GardenSunday, June 18 – 10 am to 4 pmJulyHello Delicious!Creative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene ProductionsTopic: JuicingSunday, July 2 – 10 to 11:30 amMounts Pavilion$10 for members; $15 for nonmembersIntructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green ChampionJoin popular chef and urban farmer Nina Kauder for these monthly informative, fun, and hands-on presentations. Chef Nina's classes have been recognized by Florida Weekly's The Best of 2017 for Palm Beach County!Yoga in the GardenSummer Sunday SerenitySundays, July 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 – 8 amAt the Hutcheson Portico Area (Back of Garden)$10 for members; $15 for nonmembersInstructor: Kristen Peterson, Yoga TeacherWhat better way to relax, refresh, and reflect than practicing yoga in the tropical landscape of Mounts Botanical Garden? When postures, breath work and nature come together, there is potential to create an experience of connecting back to our environment. The sounds of nature itself can often remind attendees to center awareness, breathe more deeply, and work on stillness. In this "all-levels class" (with modifications for beginners and advanced practitioners)participants will be invited to embrace the elements, become more attune to their breath and gently move through postures that reflect nature. In this weekly series of yoga classes at Mounts, participants will connect to their bodies, connect to their breath and, by practicing outdoors, connect to the earth.Orchid TrilogySaturday, July 8, 15 & 22 – 10 am to 1 pmMounts AuditoriumFor all three classes: $95 for members; $105 for nonmembersPer class: $30 for members; $40 for nonmembersInstructor: Sandi Jones, Broward Orchid Supply and Bonnet House Museum & GardensNewcomers to orchids will learn how to choose the correct orchids for their growing area and what they need to grow and flower beautifully. Jones will demonstrate basic repotting and choosing the correct container and materials. (Note: Growing supplies will be available for purchase at the class.)Summer Evening StrollWednesday, July 12 – 5:30 to 6:30 pmMeet at the Garden Entrance on Military TrailFREE for members; $10 for nonmembersThe best way to become acquainted with Mounts Botanical Garden is to take walking tours through specific demonstration gardens while enjoying the scents and sights of various fragrant plants and blooming flowers. Learn fascinating facts about the Garden's history, the demonstration garden, discuss unusual specimens, and highlight plants that grow well in South Florida gardens. Invite friends and family for these special evenings in our Garden.Note:To register for any of the events and workshops at The Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, register online at www.mounts.org/eventcalendar or call 561.233.1751. Events at Mounts are accessible to people with disabilities.About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden, including the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.