Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County Invites Public to Fun, Informative and Tasty Events
· The Literary Garden: Book Discussion – June 13
· Tropical Fruit Festival – June 18
· Grand Opening of Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden – June 18
· Hello Delicious! Creative Culinary Class – July 2
· Yoga in the Garden – July 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30
· Orchid Trilogy – July 8, 15 & 22
· Summer Evening Stroll – July 12
(West Palm Beach, FL – May 12, 2017) Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting memorable, informative and tasty horticultural events during June and July, including the popular Tropical Fruit Festival on Father's Day, the same day as the official grand opening of the splendid new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, plus the launch of several exciting new series in July.
June
The Literary Garden: Book Discussion
Tuesday, June 13 – 6 to 7:30 pm
Clayton Hutcheson Conference Room
FREE
Featured Book: The Cabaret of Plants: 40,000 Years of Plant Life and the Human Imagination by Richard Mabey
Few pleasures in life surpass that of reading a good book or cultivating your own garden. Mounts Botanical Garden is partnering with the Palm Beach County Library System to combine these joys by uniting book lovers and garden enthusiasts with dynamic reading selections, followed by a discussion the grounds of the Garden.
(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751.)
Tropical Fruit Festival
Sunday, June 18 – 10 am to 4 pm
Throughout the Garden
FREE for members; $10 for nonmembers
Grand Opening of the New
Windows on the Floating World:
Blume Tropical Wetland Garden
Sunday, June 18 – 10 am to 4 pm
July
Hello Delicious!
Creative Culinary Class with Chef Nina of Bean Scene Productions
Topic: Juicing
Sunday, July 2 – 10 to 11:30 am
Mounts Pavilion
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Intructor: Chef Nina Kauder, Organic, Plant-Based Chef & Green Champion
Join popular chef and urban farmer Nina Kauder for these monthly informative, fun, and hands-on presentations. Chef Nina's classes have been recognized by Florida Weekly's The Best of 2017 for Palm Beach County!
Yoga in the Garden
Summer Sunday Serenity
Sundays, July 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 – 8 am
At the Hutcheson Portico Area (Back of Garden)
$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
Instructor: Kristen Peterson, Yoga Teacher
What better way to relax, refresh, and reflect than practicing yoga in the tropical landscape of Mounts Botanical Garden? When postures, breath work and nature come together, there is potential to create an experience of connecting back to our environment. The sounds of nature itself can often remind attendees to center awareness, breathe more deeply, and work on stillness. In this "all-levels class" (with modifications for beginners and advanced practitioners)
Orchid Trilogy
Saturday, July 8, 15 & 22 – 10 am to 1 pm
Mounts Auditorium
For all three classes: $95 for members; $105 for nonmembers
Per class: $30 for members; $40 for nonmembers
Instructor: Sandi Jones, Broward Orchid Supply and Bonnet House Museum & Gardens
Newcomers to orchids will learn how to choose the correct orchids for their growing area and what they need to grow and flower beautifully. Jones will demonstrate basic repotting and choosing the correct container and materials. (Note: Growing supplies will be available for purchase at the class.)
Summer Evening Stroll
Wednesday, July 12 – 5:30 to 6:30 pm
Meet at the Garden Entrance on Military Trail
FREE for members; $10 for nonmembers
The best way to become acquainted with Mounts Botanical Garden is to take walking tours through specific demonstration gardens while enjoying the scents and sights of various fragrant plants and blooming flowers. Learn fascinating facts about the Garden's history, the demonstration garden, discuss unusual specimens, and highlight plants that grow well in South Florida gardens. Invite friends and family for these special evenings in our Garden.
Note:
To register for any of the events and workshops at The Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, register online at www.mounts.org/
About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:
With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.
Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden, including the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.
Available for Interview:
Rochelle Wolberg
Interim Operations Manager/Director of Programs
Mounts Botanical Garden
561.233.1730
rwolberg@pbcgov.org
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
