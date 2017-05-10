News By Tag
KRAVIS CENTER to Present JOHN CLEESE Live on Stage for Conversation and Q&A on November 1
Announces Performance by
JOHN CLEESE
Live on Stage for Conversation and Q&A
After a Screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail
November 1 at 8 pm
Presale Tickets to Kravis Center Donors Begin May 12
and General Public on Sale Starts June 2
(West Palm Beach, FL – May 12, 2017) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced that living comedy legend John Cleese is coming for a live and truly unforgettable evening of conversation and audience Q&A on Wednesday, November 1 at 8 pm. Absurd and/or ridiculous questions only, please.
John Cleese will tell stories of his life and career and you just may finally find out the air-speed of an unladen swallow. Before John silly walks his way on to the stage, the excitement will build as the audience will get to watch Monty Python and the Holy Grail in its entirety on the big screen.
Don't miss this remarkable chance to see the man who has achieved nothing short of comedy royalty in this thrill-of-a lifetime evening. Produced by The Backlot Project.
How to Get Tickets to John Cleese:
Tickets start at $40.*** Presale for Kravis Center donors begins Friday, May 12. For more information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please call 561.651.4320 or visit www.kravis.org/
Tickets go on public sale on Friday, June 2 at 10 am. They will be available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. For Group Sales, please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.
*** Coconuts NOT included in the ticket price.
About John Cleese:
On the small screen, John Cleese is known for his work on programs such as Cheers, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Will & Grace, and the Emmy®-nominated TLC documentary The Human Face with John Cleese. His film credits include Silverado, The Out-of-Towners, Rat Race and Kenneth Branagh's Frankenstein. He also co-authored two best-selling books on psychology – Families and How to Survive Them and Life and How to Survive It – and served briefly as Minister of Defense in the John Major Cabinet. He recently completed his autobiography So, Anyway… which was described by the Daily Mail as "self-obsessed."
About The Backlot Project
Created by Mills Entertainment, The Backlot Project brings the most beloved stars of television and film from the screen to an exciting and intimate live setting. Each Backlot Project is interactive and takes audiences behind the scenes as the brightest stars engage in a tell-all conversation with the talents that brought their favorite moments in entertainment to life.
About Mills Entertainment
Mills Entertainment is a leading producer and promoter of branded live entertainment. Mills collaborates with top brands and personalities to develop, market, and produce live events throughout the US and worldwide. Current projects include Mel Brooks: A Hilarious Live Conversation, Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live, Dolan Twins 4OU Tour, Jack Hanna's Into the Wild Live, Cesar Millan Live and many more. www.millsentertainment.com
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
