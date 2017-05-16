News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Calico Cottage, Inc. to Give Live Fudge-Making Demos at Sweets & Snacks Expo
Groundbreaking fudge company will also debut newest flavor innovations
Calico Cottage will conduct live fudge-making demonstrations at Booth #1483 during the Sweets & Snacks Expo on Tuesday, May 23 at 11 AM and 3 PM; and Wednesday, May 24 at 11 AM and 3 PM. Retailers are encouraged to visit the booth to see how easy it is to make their own cream and butter fudge from Calico's fudge mix ingredients, and how profitable it can be to make and sell this mouthwatering fudge, which is always sold under the retailer's own brand name.
"Today's shoppers want an exciting experience when they step into a store," said Mark Wurzel, President & CEO of Calico Cottage, Inc. "Receiving a warm greeting and a free taste of freshly made fudge creates an enjoyable interaction that translates into sales."
In addition to its best-selling and classic fudge varieties, Calico Cottage will have its newest fudge flavors available for sampling at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, including the recently unveiled Cotton Candy Fudge, a crowd pleaser for adults and children alike. Attendees of the show will also be privy to a sneak peek of Calico's brand-new Peanuttiest Caramel Chocolate Fudge, which will be officially introduced later this summer.
"Continually introducing new fudge flavors that we've perfected allows our retailers to always deliver classic varieties, along with unparalleled new flavor profiles," said Wurzel. "Consumers will come back often to see what's new."
Hosted annually by the National Confectioners Association, the Sweets & Snacks Expo is the only event of its kind, with an exclusive focus on the candy and snack categories. Each year, the show draws more than 17,000 confectionery and snack professionals from 90 countries. This year's show will feature displays from more than 760 companies.
About the National Confectioners Association
The National Confectioners Association (NCA) is a trade organization that advances, protects and promotes chocolate, candy, gum and mints, and the companies that make these special treats. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,000 manufacturing facilities across the country. More than 400,000 jobs in agriculture, retail, transportation and other industries rely in part on the sale of confections for their livelihood. As the leading association for the $35 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA focuses on educating and advocating the unique role that chocolate and candy can play in a balanced lifestyle. Learn more at www.candyusa.com.
About Calico Cottage, Inc.
As the nation's largest manufacturer of fudge-making equipment and ingredients, Calico Cottage has helped thousands of retailers worldwide achieve success since 1964 with a unique, in-store fudge making program that generates superior sales volume and significant profits. Calico provides its retailers with everything needed to make and sell its best-tasting fudge – from the best equipment and quality ingredients, to personalized training and support, to always-evolving recipes, packaging, merchandising, and so much more. For over 53 years, Calico Cottage has been the gold standard for the most delicious fudge anywhere, and is unwavering in its commitment to conducting business with honesty and integrity, and dedication to its customers. Learn more at www.calicocottage.com.
Contact
Judy Levin, Director of Marketing
Calico Cottage, Inc.
***@calicocottage.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 16, 2017