Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

Caregivers of older adults with dementia, Alzheimer's invited to free support groups

June 1 at Smith Crossing in Orland Park, June 6 at Smith Village in Chicago
 
 
CHICAGO - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Smith Crossing in Orland Park and Smith Village in Chicago's Beverly/Morgan Park neighborhood—both life plan communities—are inviting nearby residents who are caregivers for older adults with dementia or Alzheimer's disease to attend free memory care support groups.

    Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, Smith Crossing at 10501 Emilie Lane in Orland Park will host an open discussion led by social services director Amy Majcina and resident service directorAmie Swim. The two will answer questions about the onset, diagnosis and care of dementia sufferers. To reserve a seat, please call 708-326-2300 or send an email to familyandfriends@smithcrossing.org (mailto:familyandfriends@smithcrossing.org).

   At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, Smith Village also will host an open topic discussion, led by memory support coordinator Diane Morgan. The Q&A session will enable caregivers to ask whether dementia runs in the family, the difference between it and Alzheimer's, and what certain behaviors mean. Smith Village is at 2320 W. 113th Place in Chicago. To reserve your place, please call 773-474-7300 or send an email to familyandfriends@smithvillage.org (mailto:familyandfriends@smithvillage.org).

    Light refreshments will be served before both meetings end at 7:30 p.m.

About Smith Senior Living

    Smith Senior Living, a not-for-profit organization serving older adults, sponsors the only life plan communities in the Southwest sector of metropolitan Chicago. An innovative leader in providing the finest services and care, Smith established its first community in 1924. Today it provides spacious independent living residences, and apartments for assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing care.

    For more information about Smith Crossing call 708-326-2300 or visit SmithCrossing.org. For Smith Village call 773-474-7300 or visit SmithVillage.org.

Source:Smith Senior Living
