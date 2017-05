Hands Across The Sand Event Against Offshore Drilling in the Atlantic

Contact

-- WHAT: Crowds will join hands to form lines along the beach in two "Hands Across the Sand" gatherings. These events are among hundreds of synchronized events globally to raise awareness about the dangers of dirty fuels and to protect the Atlantic from offshore blasting and drilling for oil and gas.WHO: Citizens from Georgetown and Horry Counties will join together with grassroots groups Surfrider Foundation Grand Strand and SODA-Stop Offshore Drilling in the Atlantic.WHEN: Saturday, May 20, 11:30 am – 12:30 pmWHERE:MYRTLE BEACH – PLYLER PARK, 1100 N. Ocean Boulevard next to the SkyWheelNOTE: Press conference at 11:45 am with elected officials and community leaders, including Wayne Gray, MB City Council; Mike Chestnut, MB City Council; Julie Samples, Surfside Beach Town Council; Mary Max Neely, Sea turtle activist & small business owner; Herb Riley, Charlie's Place project to revitalize Carver Street where historic African-American supper club was located in 1930s-1960s.Additional speakers TBANORTH LITCHFIELD BEACH – Walkway #47, intersection of Parker & Fairfield Drives, North LitchfieldFind Out More Here: http://surfridergrandstrand.org/ hands-across- the-sand/