Hands Across The Sand Event Against Offshore Drilling in the Atlantic
WHO: Citizens from Georgetown and Horry Counties will join together with grassroots groups Surfrider Foundation Grand Strand and SODA-Stop Offshore Drilling in the Atlantic.
WHEN: Saturday, May 20, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
WHERE:
MYRTLE BEACH – PLYLER PARK, 1100 N. Ocean Boulevard next to the SkyWheel
NOTE: Press conference at 11:45 am with elected officials and community leaders, including Wayne Gray, MB City Council; Mike Chestnut, MB City Council; Julie Samples, Surfside Beach Town Council; Mary Max Neely, Sea turtle activist & small business owner; Herb Riley, Charlie's Place project to revitalize Carver Street where historic African-American supper club was located in 1930s-1960s.
Additional speakers TBA
NORTH LITCHFIELD BEACH – Walkway #47, intersection of Parker & Fairfield Drives, North Litchfield
Find Out More Here: http://surfridergrandstrand.org/
Sandra Bundy
***@grandstrand.surfrider.org
