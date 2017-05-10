News By Tag
Lennar's Bordeaux at Vineyard Creek is Now Selling
"We're excited to begin selling in another new neighborhood at Vineyard Creek," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "This is a great area of Sacramento for families to live and grow in and this community offers a variety of home sizes to select from."
New homes for sale at Bordeaux range in size approximately from 1,994 to 3,033 square feet of living space. The floorplans offer between three to four bedrooms and two to three-and-a-
The Almond Plan at Bordeaux is one of Lennar's Next Gen® homes and provides 3,033 square feet of living space in total. Every Next Gen® home comes with an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. It's perfect for aging parents, millennial children returning home after college or extended family living together under one roof.
Lennar created their Everything's Included® program to simplify the home-buying process. By including a high level of today's popular features and upgrades as standard, they come at no additional cost to the buyer. At Bordeaux, homeowners enjoy items such as solar electric packages, granite or quartz kitchen countertops with full backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and much more.
Preview this community by visiting the Heritage Vineyard Creek Welcome Center located at 7463 Golden Stars Way, off Gerber between Bradshaw and Elk Grove Florin Road, or learn more online and set up an appointment at https://www.lennar.com/
For new homes for sale in Sacramento, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
