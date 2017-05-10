News By Tag
StudySoup Relaunches Future Innovator Scholarship
"We've received thousands of applications from some pretty remarkable students for past scholarship programs. And our review board has been so impressed by the thoughtful and astute essays that have been submitted," said StudySoup CEO Sieva Kozinsky, "We're looking forward to continuing to help hardworking college students move forward in their college careers through the relaunch of our Future Innovator Scholarship"
But rather than continue the program on a semester-basis, the Future Innovator Scholarship will now run as a monthly scholarship. Once a month, StudySoup will award one new student a $500 award to be put towards their college education.
Scholarship Details
As a company driven to help students succeed, we know that college is an important step along many career paths, but it can be expensive. Students can upload notes to StudySoup to lighten their financial burden. However, we still felt like we could do more to give back to the future leaders of the world.
Therefore, we are offering a $500 scholarship each month to outstanding students who exemplify one or more of StudySoup's core values:
• Be a Knight
• Make an Impact
• Succeed Together
You may have mentored a fellow student, organized a fundraiser for charity, or gone on a humanitarian trip abroad. Whatever your achievements, we want to hear from you!
To apply, please visit https://studysoup.com/
Scholarship Eligibility
Any individual at least eighteen (18) years old who meets one of the following criteria:
• Currently attending high school (or equivalent) and will be attending an accredited university or college in the next academic year.
• Currently attending an accredited university or college (undergraduate and graduate students are both eligible)
To see full terms and conditions, please visit: https://studysoup.com/
About StudySoup
StudySoup is a Peer-to-Peer Learning Marketplace that connects top students in the class with those who need a little help. Top students can upload their notes, and study guides to the StudySoup Marketplace and their peers can purchase those study materials, earning the seller a sweet income.
Jeff and Sieva started StudySoup when they were students in college at UC Santa Barbara. They could feel the financial pressures on the students around them, as well as the limited resources that the school was able to provide to help them succeed in the classroom. The most evident solution they saw was to help students make money while helping their peers succeed in the classroom.
Today, thousands of students across dozens of schools participate in the StudySoup Peer-to-Peer Marketplace, with top sellers generating over $1,000 in sales. If you're interested in being an Elite Notetaker, or just learning more about StudySoup, you can visit the website at studysoup.com here: https://www.studysoup.com
Contact
Katy Tripses
Head of Growth
katy@studysoup.com
