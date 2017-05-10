 
News By Tag
* Global warming hoax
* Hockey stick hoax
* Man Made Climate Change
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brookings
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


Data does not support global warming hoax

Scientific data does not support the conclusion the 1990s are the warmest decade ever, or the burning of fossil fuels threatens civilization.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Global warming hoax
* Hockey stick hoax
* Man Made Climate Change

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Brookings - Oregon - US

BROOKINGS, Ore. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Buddha knew if God does not exist, the human soul cannot exist. Buddha's rejection of self, made sense to Pyrrho of Greece, who traveled to India with Alexander the Great and interacted with Buddhist philosophers. After returning to Greece Pyrrho taught that nothing is truly knowable, and as a result education, philosophy, and science declined in Greece. Modern science was born in critique of Aristotelian rationalism. The scientific method assumes human logic has validity, but must be subservient to observed facts. One contrary observed fact can destroy any theory.

Bill Clinton, Al Gore and, former UN's IPPC chief, Rajendra Pachauri all promote Michael Mann's hockey stick graph, which shows fifteen hundred years of stable global temperature and then a sharp increase in temperature due to increased CO2 caused by humans burning fossil fuels. However, peer review panels showed Mann's conclusions are not supported by data. He ignored the Medieval warm period, the Little Ice Age, and exaggerated recent warming. The Cambria and Medieval warm periods were warmer than today. The Cambrian period had 25 times the CO2 levels of today. The 1990s are not the warmest decade ever. In previous periods elephants and tigers lived in tropical forests in the arctic, north of Siberia.

Human activity contributes only 3.4 percent to CO2 levels. Nature creates 96.6 percent of the increase or decrease of CO2 levels. Rising levels of carbon dioxide follow higher global temperatures, as oceans release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The atmosphere is primarily nitrogen and oxygen. Greenhouse gases form only 1 percent. Water vapor is the primary greenhouse gas. Carbon dioxide is only a trace greenhouse gas.

With the fall of the Berlin Wall and the breakup of the Soviet Union, communism and socialism were discredited. Progressive liberals created human caused global warming as their method of attacking free enterprise and capitalism. Bill Clinton, Al Gore and Rajendra Pachauri are not degreed climatologists. Clinton, Gore and Pachauri preach the evils of over-consumption, over-population, and capitalism. However, elite liberals seem to live lavish lifestyles with private jets, big homes, and consumption of as much capital and promiscuity as they can.

For more information on current events see: http://www.drstevejohnstonauthor.com/Editorials

Contact
Dr. Steve Johnston
***@charter.net
End
Source:Dr. Steve Johnston, author.com
Email:***@charter.net Email Verified
Tags:Global warming hoax, Hockey stick hoax, Man Made Climate Change
Industry:Government
Location:Brookings - Oregon - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tea Party Culture War.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share