Mira Mesa Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for San Diego Lowriders: A History of Cars & Cruising
Local author Alberto Pulido will be available to sign copies of book
San Diego's unique lowrider culture and community has a long history of "low and slow." Cruising the streets from 1950 to 1985, twenty-eight lowrider car clubs made their marks in the San Diego neighborhoods of Logan Heights, Sherman Heights, National City, Old Town, San Ysidro and the adjoining border community of Tijuana, Mexico. Foundational clubs, including the Latin Lowriders, Brown Image and Chicano Brothers, helped transform marginalized youth into lowriders who modified their cars into elegant, stylized lowered vehicles with a strong Chicano influence. Despite being targeted by the police in the 1980s, club members defended their passion and succeeded in building a thriving scene of competitions and shows with a tradition of customization, close community and Chicano pride. Authors Alberto López Pulido and Rigoberto "Rigo" Reyes follow the birth of lowrider culture to the present day.
Highlights from the book include:
· The authors worked closely with the local lowrider community to tell this history that's never been told.
· Photos are courtesy of personal archives.
· The book affirms the value of car culture in the Chicano community.
· The book also tells the story of cooperation between San Diego and Tijuana lowrider communities.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
10775 Westview Parkway
San Diego, CA 92126
When: Saturday, May 20th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
*Part of Local Author Event*
A 1965 Buick Rivera will be showcased during the event!
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA.
