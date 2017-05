Mira Mesa Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for San Diego Lowriders: A History of Cars & Cruising

Local author Alberto Pulido will be available to sign copies of book

San Diego's unique lowrider culture and community has a long history of "low and slow." Cruising the streets from 1950 to 1985, twenty-eight lowrider car clubs made their marks in the San Diego neighborhoods of Logan Heights, Sherman Heights, National City, Old Town, San Ysidro and the adjoining border community of Tijuana, Mexico. Foundational clubs, including the Latin Lowriders, Brown Image and Chicano Brothers, helped transform marginalized youth into lowriders who modified their cars into elegant, stylized lowered vehicles with a strong Chicano influence. Despite being targeted by the police in the 1980s, club members defended their passion and succeeded in building a thriving scene of competitions and shows with a tradition of customization, close community and Chicano pride. Authors Alberto López Pulido and Rigoberto "Rigo" Reyes follow the birth of lowrider culture to the present day.· The authors worked closely with the local lowrider community to tell this history that's never been told.· Photos are courtesy of personal archives.· The book affirms the value of car culture in the Chicano community.· The book also tells the story of cooperation between San Diego and Tijuana lowrider communities.