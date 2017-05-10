News By Tag
Groominglounge.com Introduces New Online Magazine Aimed At Aiding Men's Overall Manliness
"More than just a place to buy the best selection of men's grooming products, we wanted to provide a destination where men can learn a bit more about the manly arts," said Grooming Lounge Founder Mike Gilman. "'The Lounge' will definitely do that and give readers a leg up with advice and information on things they might have been curious about or afraid to ask about previously."
The online magazine is divided into articles resting comfortably in three verticals: GROOM, GRIND AND GO. Articles under each vertical will relate to:
GROOM: How men can continually look sharp and put their best face (and everything else) forward.
GRIND: Tips and tricks for succeeding at work mentally, professionally and fashionably.
GO: Suggestions and reviews of things to do during down time and how to do them with vigor and juice.
The Lounge will update and post new articles three times per week at a minimum and is of course, free to all users.
About Grooming Lounge
Grooming Lounge is the country's premiere destination for upscale men's grooming products, services and advice. Open 24/7 worldwide at www.groominglounge.com, the company also has iconic Barbershop & Spa locations exclusively for men in Washington, DC, Northern, VA, and soon Dubai, UAE, and its own line of custom-formulated Men's Grooming Solutions.
Contact
Michael Gilman
***@groominglounge.com
