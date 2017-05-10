News By Tag
Red Sox Baseball Camp on Sacred Heart School's SHIELD summer enrichment roster
The Red Sox Baseball Camp will be held on the Sacred Heart campus from August 21– 25; from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The camp is open to all local students from Kindergarten through 8th grade.
The popular camp will include four days of baseball instruction and competition;
"The goal of Red Sox Baseball Camp is to unlock a child's personal best," said SHIELD Program Director Dylan Collins. "By equipping students with the tools to help them find and be their personal best right now, they will be better prepared to take on the world in the future."
The Red Sox Baseball Camp is one of thirty programs that will be delivered over the course of nine weeks, beginning the week of June 26th and running through the week of August 21st. The one-week elective courses are offered to the public and are available for students from 1st to 12th grade. All SHIELD academic and athletic programs are based at the Sacred Heart High School campus.
To register for the Camp and/or other SHIELD programs, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com/
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
