Votion Volunteers at the Oregon Humane Society Beaverton, Ore. – Votion's team discusses time spent at the Oregon Humane Society, what they learned about the organization and future volunteer opportunities. Votion's team that attended the event. BEAVERTON, Ore. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Votion volunteered at the Oregon Humane Society (OHS) on April 22nd 2017. The purpose was to help ensure that the animals got to develop the social skills needed to find a forever home and received the attention they crave from humans. The visit consisted of a brief tour of the facility and a training session to ensure the team had all the skills necessary to interact with the animals. Once all the basics were covered, Votion got to play with the dogs in the Dog Run, which is the yard for outside activities. "It was really interesting to see the different personalities of each dog come out while we were playing with them," said Cristian, Votion's Assistant Manager. "Some were on the verge of being adopted, and you could tell others just needed a little extra attention." The last part of Votion's time at the Humane Society was spent in the Cattery, which houses the cats of OHS. The Cattery is specifically designed with cat's natural instincts in mind, providing several levels in the room for climbing, posts for scratching and toys for chasing. Two of Votion's Account Managers, Alan and Michael, got to take a peek into the cat's housing. "We had a lot of fun! The cats were purring a lot, and we got to feed them treats," recalls Alan. "Some of the cats were looking at us like 'Really? Do we look like we're hungry?' All in all, we had a very good time." Given the positive feedback from the team, Votion has already set up more volunteer visits for June and July.



Votion's C.E.O Discusses the Oregon Humane Society



Every year Oregon Humane Society helps find new homes for more than 11,000 local animals in the Portland-metro area. Votion's C.E.O., Cassie B., said she learned that the Oregon Humane Society is one of the oldest humane societies in the United States, and that it has a 98 percent save rate. She was surprised by the many additional services OHS offers, such as educational programs and training classes for new pet owners. According to the Oregon Humane Society's website, these programs and classes reach more than 16,000 attendees annually. "Cassie is a huge animal lover, and especially has a soft spot for dogs," said Michael, an Account Manager at Votion. Cassie says she would like to see every pet in a loving, forever home, which is why she is working on becoming a partner corperation with OHS. As a partner, Cassie and Votion look forward to frequently volunteering, donating and attending Oregon Humane Society events with the team.



About Votion



Votion specializes in branding through business-to- consumer direct marketing. This takes out the middleman of indirect marketing and allows us to personalize client promotions to diverse consumer markets. The effectiveness of our campaigns and business model has created a huge return on investment for clients, causing high demand for more of our expert services locally and nationally. Every promotional- marketing campaign is precisely planned to bridge the gap between clients and the public. By widening the reach of the clients we represent, we deliver cost-effective solutions with measurable results.



www.votionpdx.com



Contact

Cheyenne Carter

5037464140

info@votionpdx.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12640359/1 Cheyenne Carter5037464140 End -- Votion volunteered at the Oregon Humane Society (OHS) on April 22nd 2017. The purpose was to help ensure that the animals got to develop the social skills needed to find a forever home and received the attention they crave from humans. The visit consisted of a brief tour of the facility and a training session to ensure the team had all the skills necessary to interact with the animals. Once all the basics were covered, Votion got to play with the dogs in the Dog Run, which is the yard for outside activities. "It was really interesting to see the different personalities of each dog come out while we were playing with them," said Cristian, Votion's Assistant Manager. "Some were on the verge of being adopted, and you could tell others just needed a little extra attention." The last part of Votion's time at the Humane Society was spent in the Cattery, which houses the cats of OHS. The Cattery is specifically designed with cat's natural instincts in mind, providing several levels in the room for climbing, posts for scratching and toys for chasing. Two of Votion's Account Managers, Alan and Michael, got to take a peek into the cat's housing. "We had a lot of fun! The cats were purring a lot, and we got to feed them treats," recalls Alan. "Some of the cats were looking at us like 'Really? Do we look like we're hungry?' All in all, we had a very good time." Given the positive feedback from the team, Votion has already set up more volunteer visits for June and July.Every year Oregon Humane Society helps find new homes for more than 11,000 local animals in the Portland-metro area. Votion's C.E.O., Cassie B., said she learned that the Oregon Humane Society is one of the oldest humane societies in the United States, and that it has a 98 percent save rate. She was surprised by the many additional services OHS offers, such as educational programs and training classes for new pet owners. According to the Oregon Humane Society's website, these programs and classes reach more than 16,000 attendees annually. "Cassie is a huge animal lover, and especially has a soft spot for dogs," said Michael, an Account Manager at Votion. Cassie says she would like to see every pet in a loving, forever home, which is why she is working on becoming a partner corperation with OHS. As a partner, Cassie and Votion look forward to frequently volunteering, donating and attending Oregon Humane Society events with the team.Votion specializes in branding through business-to-consumer direct marketing. This takes out the middleman of indirect marketing and allows us to personalize client promotions to diverse consumer markets. The effectiveness of our campaigns and business model has created a huge return on investment for clients, causing high demand for more of our expert services locally and nationally. Every promotional-marketing campaign is precisely planned to bridge the gap between clients and the public. By widening the reach of the clients we represent, we deliver cost-effective solutions with measurable results. Source : Votion Email : ***@votionpdx.com Tags : Volunteer , Charity , Animals Industry : Marketing Location : Beaverton - Oregon - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Votion News Votion Expands Client Product Offerings & Creates New Opportunities for Team Members Votion Attends Career Expo and Kicks Off College Recruiting Season Votion's Portland Branch Leads in Revenue Production for Clientele & Expands Client Service Options

